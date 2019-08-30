Forced to pay for unused sewer service
With respect to the Terre Haute Sanitary Board’s “uncollectible” account receivables (article Aug. 21), I could not but wonder how much of these receivables were for actual “services provided” as opposed to what is merely “legal to bill.”
Let me explain. Last summer the water line running from the street to my yard ruptured after decades of service. The water pressure in house was not noticeably different, having been since I have lived there no better than “adequate.” Little did I know that in the course of six weeks a volume to fill two Olympic swimming pools would leak out. You might call me negligent, but there never was any indication in the yard or elsewhere of a problem. No puddle. No geyser. I was later informed by the plumber who replaced the line that most of Terre Haute, from Cavalry Hill in the east to Derby Hill west of West Terre Haute, three or so feet under ground, is one big sand bar. A legacy of the melting glacier of prehistory. Perfect for absorbing water.
Two issues immediately arose. The water bills and derivative sewer bills were astronomical. Believe it or not, Indiana American water was easier to deal with than the sewer department. While I had to pay significantly more than the normal water bill, I could not gripe too much as the water had passed through the meter. The water company had provided its service, despite the fact that most of it was wasted.
The Sewer Department was another matter. Theoretically, and only theoretically, the sewer bill is based on water consumption. I wrote several letters to the board, with detail and supporting evidence. They did reduce the bill, but no more than what a strict construction of Terre Haute City Code Section 9-112 allows. This despite the fact that none of this “excess” consumption ever made it to any drain. I petitioned for an oral hearing to the board and was turned down. I then filed a small claim in small claims court, naively thinking that for a vendor to charge for a service, a service must first be rendered. Wrong!
It was a learning experience. The sanitary board requested, and was granted, a change of venue to Sullivan County. This alone is intriguing, as can they not get justice in Vigo County? Surely, I thought, any reasonable judge could see my simple argument, where was the service I was charged for? All of the “excess consumption” went into the yard, not the drain. But no. The city’s attorney played the hired gun well, inundating the judge with the law, which basically allows a municipal sewer board to be as arbitrary as they want to be. The most galling aspect of all of this was the judge’s decision, a complete rejection of my claim with absolutely no reasoning. The city venues cases like this out of Vigo County so that an out-of-county judge will reject them knowing no recourse will happen at election time. That is what I learned.
The upshot was I had to pay the $800 sewer bill. I did not have the option to skip out, as it is my home. Can you name another vendor that can put a tax lien on your property? Even Duke or Vectren can’t do that. While I believe someone should pay their bills, I resent paying any bill I don’t feel is due. I wonder how many of the sewer boards’ delinquent accounts were customers like me. Only they had the option not to pay.
— Matthew Alig, Terre Haute
