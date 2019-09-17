Does the future hold a nightmare?
Listen up, America! The prez has issued a Mega-Alert! A shoutout to the country. The socialism of the left-leaning Damn — uh, pardon the Freudian slip — of the DEM candidates can put us on a slippery slope to a nightmare — to the communism of Stalin’s Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) or the fascism of Hitler’s National Socialist Labor Party. (Ironically, Trump, in younger years, didn’t seem to think socialism was so bad under Hitler’s Nazi Party. According to Trump’s former wife, Ivana, and another witness, Trump kept a book of Hitler’s speeches by his bedside and probably was one of the few books he ever read.)
Now, for example, let us consider American socialism. Namely, free public education that so many liberals boast of. Except that it ain’t free! And there’s also no free lunch at schools or anywhere else. Drivers of vehicles are not tax-free and must help pay for the repair and building of new roads. Why not charge students for the benefits and expenses of schools?
Likewise, free public libraries should be abolished. Books and new-tech equipment, as well as salaries, are not cost-free. And while we’re at it, end free welfare, unemployment and disability checks. Put all of them to work instead of being beholden to the sugar-daddy of the public dole.
Not enough good jobs or good-paying jobs out there, say the freeloaders and malingerers. To which Rush Limbaugh replies: Take a look at the classified ads of your local papers. Problem solved!
And do we really need the departments of Education, Commerce, Labor, etc., and the fat-cat cabinet members who head them and wax even fatter feeding at the public trough?
With all the libertine spending by a reckless government abolished, the national debt of 20-plus trillion, plus the staggering interest payments, would vanish like spit on a griddle.
We can’t abolish the IRS but we sure can put the ax to its waste and streamline it. And the same could be said of the 750 billion defense budget. Cut it in half and build the infrastructure.
A government put on a crash diet could have the Libertarians, as well as the taxpayers, dancing in the street.
Let freedom ring!
A more unfettered greed-is-good hegemony of corporate wealth could then invest in for-profit schools, libraries, museums, prisons, toll roads, and public bus and rail systems. And even building the infrastructure!
As for health care, tax-lightened citizens could all invest in private companies for insurance.
Just let us unchain and unshackle the muscle power and genius of capitalistic entrepreneurs, as envisioned centuries ago by Adam Smith, the godfather of the laissez faire economy, and America will become greater than the plain old “great again” of the prez.
Darwin’s theory of evolution would seem to agree. The so-called “survival of the fittest” — the law or lawlessness of the jungle, “red in tooth and claw,” was not designed for the faint of heart.
Biblical belief favored an ancient and future Eden. A New Jerusalem where the lion would lie down with the lamb. Nietzsche called Christianity “sentimentality.” In the real world the lion eats the lamb.
“Social Darwinism” is the theory of evolution applied to politics. It allowed the “Robber Barons” of the late 19th and early 20th centuries (DuPont, Carnegie, Rockefeller, etc.) to amass vast fortunes while men, women and children slaved away in 10-hour sweat-shops.
The pragmatism of the plutocrats turned the milk of human kindness sour.
Up with the strong!
Down with the weak!
Up with the new morality!
Down with the old!
Up with the might of capitalistic enterprise!
Down with the impotence of socialistic cowardice!
Up with Darwin!
Down with Christian charity!
Four more years!
Four more years!!
Four more years!!!
— Saul Rosenthal, Terre Haute
How about a little trade?
Compromise is the fabric of a functional democracy. “If you want something, you have to give up something.” This in true in life as much as politics.
I propose this: Democrats want background checks on all firearm transfers. If this would actually work to reduce gun violence, I guess, OK. How about in exchange all voters in all elections must present a federal issued ID card complete with picture and fingerprint? If millions of illegal immigrants are voting in elections, is that not the definition of “foreign interference”?
I’m sure the Democrats would not like this idea, but aren’t the Democrats the ones making the most noise about both gun violence and foreign interference in our elections?
Something for our Democrat friends to consider.
— Matthew Alig, Terre Haute
