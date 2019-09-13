Dividing country for personal gain
I am sure that Ms. Dukes will respond to the letter that tried to paint President Obama as tearing this country apart, but the letter so upset me that I felt my own response was called for.
As for the statement regarding what the young boy who was shot, I couldn’t believe anyone would take the statement President Obama made as a racist statement. What did the letter writer expect? The boy was indeed black and to ask President Obama to say anything different would have been being a hypocrite. Would the writer have expected President Obama to say if he had a son he would have been white? This ugly racism charge should be directed at the writer, not President Obama. The racism now so plainly visible is due to Trump, and no one else.
As for the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) there are approximately 9 million people who signed up for it in 1918. It was determined by court action that it was legal. Now, with the help of the despot in the White House, once again the Republicans and Trump are trying to have Obamacare declared illegal. The only problem is they have nothing to replace it with. No ideas on how to fix the current system; and no intention of trying to provide an affordable option for everyone. Thanks again for disregarding the individual in favor of the large corporations who are contributing large sums of monies to trump and his reelection effort. Everyone who thinks this is a socialist program should look at Medicare and realize that a national health insurance plan would benefit everyone.
The statement about selling guns to trace them cannot be confirmed. I spent some time searching Google for any such sale. I did find that guns were sold to the Saudis. I would be interested in knowing what sources the letter writer was quoting when he made this statement.
You can say anything you like about President Obama but you always knew he had the best interests of every citizen as his main objective. When there were mass shootings, he felt the pain in his heart and did not use his visits as photo opportunities or make every news event about himself. Our allies trusted us (not so anymore). Our enemies respected us (instead of laughing at us) and once we made a deal we stood by our word.
It will take years to undo the damage and lies Trump has inflicted upon this country. Another four years of someone who thinks he has been anointed by God will see the end of our Constitution and our country will become nothing more than a dictatorship and freedom will be lost.
If there is a fault in my thinking (as indicated in the letter) then it is because I value honor, truthfulness and good moral character above all else. These attributes are sadly lacking in Trump. He is a disgrace to what this country stands for. If you want to see someone who is dividing this country for his personal gain, you have only to look at the current occupant of the White House.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
More voting machines needed?
My wife and I had to wait two hours to vote in the last election. The apparent reason for the delay seemed to be an inadequate number of voting machines at the polling place. I think it is unrealistic to expect voters to wait this long to cast their vote. Perhaps an investment in additional machines would increase turnout.
— Bob Bowman, Terre Haute
