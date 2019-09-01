Dems headed for destruction
In a county, Vigo, which voted for Trump by 55.1% surrounded by Sullivan 71.7%, Putnam 72.9%, and Vermillion 65.1%, all in favor of Trump, it seems to me that the opinion section letters, as well as the op-eds from San Francisco, South Bend and other places which make their views known through the Terre Haute-based Tribune, that there would at least be a balance of liberal and conservative postings. I find that not to be the case.
Prestigious professors postulating their prosaic positions regularly, regarding the preposterous opinions they have of the President and the plenty of positive things he has accomplished, appear in my paper all too frequently, John Krull from July 9 again told us what to listen and not listen to. Thanks ,John, I will read currently published books to form my own opinions.
It is my opinion that well within my lifetime we will see the demise of the Democratic Party as we know it and further that socialism will be seen as what it is; an oppressive form of government that offers no incentive to the individual nor the creative drive in all areas other than the state, as in Orwell’s 1984. I also believe that Nancy Pelosi will be a willing actor in such demise.
Here is an interesting bit of info I have learned by not being on Twitter and reading bibliographed books published as late as February 2019.
Of the 10 overall worst financially performing states in our country, guess how many of them are run by Democrats. I’ll wait. Nine.
Of those nine nearly bankrupt Democrat run states where do they stand as far as taxes related to that states overall financial status? Six of the nine have the highest tax rate in the country.
Now, let’s look at the 10 best performing states financially and guess which political party runs them. It’s the most amazing coincidence that 9 of the 10 best financially performing states are Republican states and 8 of those 9 best performing states impose lower than average tax rates.
Democrat liberals live in the twilight zone and from what I see daily from the likes of Sanders, AOC and all those that shout impeachment I am proud to believe and most importantly understand why Trump will never be impeached and that further, he will win a second term.
Most importantly I believe that Iran, North Korea and any other nation on earth that chants Death to (insert any nation’s name here), or believes that more nuclear weapons are the answer to their religious goals, or, like China which believes that no American understands that a gross $500 billion trade deficit is no more than the selling of America.
Whether this opinion is published or not, I will advise any voter to vote Republican as did most of Indiana, most of Vigo County and most of Terre Haute.
— Jeff Aitken, Terre Haute
