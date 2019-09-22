County voters face important choice
Should the Vigo County School Corp. raise $56 million dollars through a referendum to raise property taxes on the citizens of Vigo County, to help fund VCSC operation expenses and to eliminate debt created from past VCSC financial infractions and inequities? The $56 million dollars equates to $7 million dollars a year for eight years.
Or, should all Vigo County departments and agencies reduce their budgets collectively by $7 million dollars a year for eight years and give that money to the VCSC so it can meet its operation and other expenses?
Let’s also remember Vigo County parents, grandparents and families must daily and financially take care of their children’s living expense requirements. The requirements to meet are food, clothing, medical, phones, computers, rent (to not become homeless) and other living expenses from their basic and many times from their very low incomes.
Just look at the continued growth and demands put upon Catholic Charities and many other family helping agencies in Vigo County. It is sad but true and now necessary.
Or should the VCSC take care of its own operational expenses and financial problems through its budget income like all government and non-government agencies do.
The choice now is up to the people of Vigo County at our next election by voting either yes or no for the referendum for a property tax increase.
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
Learning about civic participation
A big thank you to those who attended the first in a series of evening lectures at the Vigo County Public Library on Citizen Action Training. Former newspaper columnist Stephanie Salter gave the first presentation titled “Facts Matter: A Guide to Critical Thinking.” Along with the presentation there was time to ask questions and share ideas and information with friends and attendees.
In the following weeks presenters will discuss “Real vs. Fake News,” “The Best Ways to Influence Decisions Makers,” “The Legislative Process, Making Your Voice Heard” and ending with an evening hearing about successful ventures in community organizing.
All are welcome. The evenings are meant to be a non-partisan experience in learning and sharing information.
All lectures are at the Vigo County Public Library, on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. There is no fee. All that is required is an interest in learning more about citizen participation in government.
— Cynthia Sartor, Clinton
