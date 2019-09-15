Candidates need to present plans
I have been actively following the city mayoral race and have observed the actions of the top three candidates. In my humble opinion, there is one candidate who is above and beyond the others in action, plans and visibility. That candidate is Pat Goodwin.
Pat has been openly vocal about his plans to improve our city if elected mayor. He has addressed concerns of the police and firefighters and assured them he is definitely pro public safety. His plan is to make Terre Haute a safe place to raise a family. He has been willing to answer tough questions put forth by public employees in an honest, forthright manner. He does not have a hidden agenda to put our community at risk by ignoring public safety.
I have not been made aware of any large, organized efforts from the other two candidates to publicly voice their platforms on how to improve Terre Haute. I know our current mayor has been present at ribbon-cutting ceremonies for new businesses, but those are generally photo ops and not places to expound on visions for improving Terre Haute. I did notice his absence at hearings on the jail and wondered why he was not present.
Presenting a clear and concise vision for the future of Terre Haute is of upmost importance when choosing a person to lead the city out of its current decline. I hope the voters hear from the candidates how they intend to address the issues confronting our city and how each has a comprehensive plan to solve our problems.
The upcoming forums are a perfect platform for all candidates to present plans. It is an opportunity for citizens to learn which candidate truly has his plan in place and ready to roll come January 2020.
— Kelly Dumas, Terre Haute
Krull nails testing problem
I’m pleasantly surprised to read columnist John Krull’s accurate, mostly unbiased opinion piece concerning educational testing. I recommend it to everyone.
The experience moved me to double today’s bourbon ration and write my first-ever letter to the editor.
The issues and responsibilities at hand should to be returned to the local level. Politicians can’t teach and, thankfully, our many dedicated teachers rarely have political aspirations.
Krull at his best: “... the testing should be diagnostic, not punitive.” That strikes at the hearts of the reader as well as the problem. His closing two paragraphs should be posted in the statehouse.
The fields are ripe to harvest.
— Richard Booe, Terre Haute
