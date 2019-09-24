Appreciation for clever gun ad
It seems that some of your readership has lost their sense of humor.
The Top Guns ad was very clever indeed but alas now we must call out the group counselors and offer safe spaces to the “many”, as you put it, found the ad a threat of violence to a low-tier presidential candidate. I’m curious how “many” complained compared to your total readership. Numbers please.
I actually was surprised that your paper published the ad in the first place knowing how you lean. I am also sure that your “regulars” to the letters to the editor column will put in their thoughts. If it helps to counter-balance everything, I was outraged that you felt you needed to enlighten the Wabash Valley on why you failed in the editing process.
The candidate in question must really be desperate in his bid for office, to say out loud what we all know, that the Democrats want to disarm the American people. A big “thank you!” goes out to Top Guns for slipping by some humor past the napping newspaper staff. Au revoir.
— Marc Lorey, Terre Haute
Flaws in VCSC sex education
I am pleased to see that you are covering the important issue of sex education in the Vigo County School Corp. (”What should be included in sex education?” Sept. 22, 2019).
My two daughters went through the Creating Positive Relationships (CPR) programs in the VCSC in middle school and high school. At that time, I learned that those teaching sex education did not have to have any particular educational credentials other than the organization’s own training program.
I think that we should have higher standards than this for educators in this important area of learning.
In addition, in other subject areas, the schools and educators assess and change their own curriculum based on results. Parents are even involved at times in committees when textbooks are selected. Yet, it is striking, that in the teaching of health and human sexuality, we outsource this important function, and VCSC educators have no say in what is taught.
— Debra Israel, Terre Haute
No fairness when dealing with Trump
For over three years the Democrats and the news media have hounded President Trump with every imaginable charge with no successes including the Mueller Report.
Now President Trump suggests investigating Joe Biden’s activities in the Ukraine including how his son, Hunter, got a lucrative position as a director for an industry in Ukraine in which Hunter had no expertise. Investigate Joe Biden getting a prosecutor fired who was investigating the company Hunter was involved with by threatening to withhold U.S. aid from Ukraine and how Hunter secured a $1.5 billion deal in China after once again accompanying his dad to China on Air Force Two.
Now Joe Biden is squealing like a stuck pig saying, “This is over the line.” After all, they are Democrats and supposed to have a “get out of jail free card” like Crocked Hillary.
It just isn’t fair. And this is the leading socialist for the nomination for President of the USA.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Explaining the contradictions
In case you’re tired of the contradiction of whether Hurricane Dorian was ever going to hit Alabama, just relax. It’s much more fun to think about ordinary biblical contradictions (than weather forecasts).
For instance, should you “honor your parents” or “hate your parents”? After all, one of the Ten Commandments is to: “Honor your father and mother.” Whereas Luke says: to “hate father and mother” ... in order to be a disciple. There is a whole field of study called “Apologetics”; and it twists and turns normal thought processes, to justify weird passages, such as Abraham tying his son to an altar to sacrifice him.
Maybe Trump will establish a whole government agency called:”Trump Apologetics” to attempt to explain/justify some of the warped tweets coming out from the White House bedroom. Oh, wait, he’s already got Kellyanne Conway doing that. And she’ll over talk any person daring to ask a question. Talk about a real firewall.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
III
