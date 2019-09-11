A page from Trump’s playbook
This is in regard to Mr. Broshar’s letter of Aug. 14, which takes issue with the Aug. 10 editorial by the Chicago Sun-Times. The Times article addressed national gun violence (which includes Chicago).
Mr. Broshar, unwittingly or not, takes a page from our president’s playbook — if you don’t like the message, shoot the messenger.
Recently, Trump launched a tweet war against African American representative Elijah Cummings from Baltimore, Maryland. The representative criticized the treatment of people detained at our southern border facilities.
The representative also chairs the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating possible misdeeds by Trump.
Trump tweeted Cummings’ majority black district was a “disgusting rat and rodent-infested mess,” suggesting Cummings clean up his own backyard before criticizing Trump.
Trump did not like his border policies questioned, so he shot (figuratively speaking) the questioner and diverted attention from his cruel policies.
Mr. Broshar is apparently a strong advocate of our Second Amendment and did not like the Times’ gun control message. He suggested the editor of the Chicago Times address gun violence in his own city before addressing it nationally.
How a newspaper editor is to clean up the gun violence in his backyard is unclear and irrelevant, but diverting.
On the other hand, Mr. Broshar begins his letter with a good laugh. Another page from the Trump playbook suggests that when you’re backed into an indefensible corner, say it was all a big joke — if you took it seriously, you’ve no sense of humor. Well, ha ha.
— Michael Bennett, Vermilion, Illinois
Caring friends at Saratoga
I just can’t say enough good things about George and Cathy Azar and the staff at The Saratoga.
Once a month, our group of Terre Haute Wiley (now Terre Haute South) graduates gets together for dinner there. We are all old. Our youngest is 78 and our oldest is 81. We graduated between 1956 and 1959. We live in Terre Haute, Brazil and Indianapolis. Most of us are disabled or restricted in one way or another. It’s a chore for some of us even to get there, but we all enjoy it enough to make the effort.
They always have a good table set up for us. George and Cathy both come around to talk to us and check on us as the evening passes. Since I never can remember from one month to another which of their red wines I like, Cathy keeps me updated and offers me suggestions and samples. The servers are very patient with those of us who have dietary restrictions, and they remember many of our preferences from month to month.
Our monthly dinner is very special, and it is made more so by our caring friends at The Saratoga. Thank you all.
— Judy Dukes, Terre Haute
