For democracy’s sake, please vote
Thank you, President Biden. At last, someone spoke the truth about Donald Trump and his supporters.
I have been waiting for someone in the Democratic leadership to finally call out Trump and his minions for not only their dishonesty but the danger they are putting our country in. A democracy can’t exist in a one-class society any more than it can exist in a one-political-party system.
Example: Russia. The hard-core Trump supporters seem to think he is the second coming of Jesus. It’s unlikely any of them have ever studied the Bible. Jesus is described as a person who welcomed anyone who chose to follow him with a promise of a future of peace and happiness. What does Trump offer? Lies and stories about how he is being personally persecuted. Jesus, even on the cross asked God to forgive his tormentors with his last breath. Trump instead spends all his time condemning those who point out his lies and his intent to encourage those who follow him to commit acts of violence against those who oppose him.
The only hope for our democracy is for people turn out this election and cast their votes for candidates that believe in a two-party government. Vote not just because of what they say but for their record of showing their belief in government for all the people they serve.
Vote, America, not for people that want to overthrow our government but for people that believe in our system of government regardless of their political label.
Look to Germany in the pre-Hitler days. In 1932, he was put in power by only 37 percent of the voters. With blinding speed Hitler and the Nazis took complete control of industry, labor, finance, the military and politics in Germany. What followed was the Holocaust and the events that led to the Second World War. It can happen to us if we keep our head in the sand.
Please vote in the election in November.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
A good chuckle from a crazy cult
Hey there, you crazy cult kids! I would like to personally thank you for the entertainment you provide for those of us who are of sound mind. You Trumpsters are a truly comical bunch.
I’m going to let you in on a little secret: God doesn’t favor one person over another for president anymore than He picks one athletic team, homecoming queen or anything else over another.
But you keep writing those letters because you sure give me a chuckle.
— Pam Curts, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.