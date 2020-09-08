Mail delivery will work for voters
Voting by mail in our Nov. 3 General Election is a safe alternative for those who qualify. If you’re over 65, traveling on Election Day, confined due to illness, disabled, scheduled to work all day, or if you fall into one of the seven other excuse categories, you can request an absentee ballot and vote from the safety of your home. See the whole list, check your registration status, and request an absentee ballot today at www.indianavoters.in.gov.
During the 2020 Indiana Primary Election, Gov. Holcomb helped extend “no excuse” absentee voting to all Hoosiers due to the pandemic. Indiana voters responded by casting more ballots by mail in our primary this year than in any election in state history. Nov. 3 is approaching quickly, and the bad news is that our governor has indicated strongly that voters without one of the 12 codified excuses will have to cast their ballots in person. The good news is that with early voting, we will have 30 days to do it.
Those who qualify to vote by mail are concerned about the health of the United States Postal Service. Recent attacks on the USPS by President Trump have raised questions about whether or not ballots sent through the mail will arrive on time, or even at all. With that in mind, some civic-minded friends and I conducted our own mail test last month. We wanted to see how long it would take for letters mailed from throughout Vigo County to arrive at one central address. The results were encouraging.
We mailed and tracked 42 letters from the 18 zip codes that comprise Vigo County. All but three of the letters arrived at the address in two days. The other three took three days to arrive. Zero letters were lost.
This is good news for voters who are able to vote absentee. If you qualify and want to vote from home, request your ballot now, follow directions carefully, and mail it in with plenty of time to spare.
If you’re still not confident that your absentee ballot will be delivered by the USPS before Nov. 3, encourage our Vigo County Election Board to provide a secure absentee ballot drop box at the Vigo County Courthouse. Whether or not that service is provided is a local decision. If I am elected your Vigo County Clerk, I will work to offer voters a secure absentee ballot drop box for every election.
We should make voting as easy as legally possible, and encourage citizens to exercise this fundamental American right. I want to do that for the people of Vigo County.
— Todd Nation, Candidate, Vigo County Clerk
Trump is not fit to be president
I had to write this. One is — I’d like to know if there are more TV cable places besides Direct TV. Two — and most of all is this virus.
President “Stump” isn’t qualified to be president. He is like the bully in school. “It’ll be my way or no way,” he said.
The children were immune to the virus, he says. Another lie.
Now he wants the post office to not deliver any mail-in votes. Does he think he’s Attila the Hun?
In my opinion, he is not fit to be a president. All he has done is lie and blame everyone else. Never himself.
I just find it so hard to believe there are so many people that still back him after all the bull and lies that has come out of his mouth.
It is mind-boggling to me that you hear about all these children dying. You want to trust him.
— Bill Simpson, Paris, Illinois
•••
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.