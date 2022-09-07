Abortion rights proponents won’t back down
A U.S. Supreme Court stacked with partisan justices stolen by corrupt politicians has overturned Roe with their recent ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, and gutted the federal protection of abortion rights and control over our own bodies. I’m here to say that we won’t go back and we won’t back down.
Let’s be clear, the laws already on the books in states across the country — the most restrictive in recent history, including complete bans from conception with no consideration for maternal health, rape, or incest — along with the 13 trigger laws that were immediately enacted with the Dobbs ruling, are unconstitutional, and a majority of Americans don’t want them. Including me. The Dobbs ruling will impact people of color and poor people the most. People of means and privilege — mostly white women — who can afford the travel, expenses, and potential wage loss, will continue to get abortions. Make. No. Mistake.
I won’t stop fighting for abortion justice, and I’m not alone. You’ll hear us. Millions of us; our voices loud, fierce and united. You’ll see us. Millions of us; strong, committed, continuing the fight for abortion rights in our cities, towns, and state houses all across the country.
We won’t go back and we won’t back down.
We will go to the polls. We will vote for elected officials that support protective federal abortion legislation and abortion rights in our states. And we will fight until we defeat every candidate, every legislator, who wants to impose bans on our bodies.
I will be loud. I will be strong. I will vote. And I am not alone.
— Gretchen Petro, Shelbyville
A bully disparages legitimate concerns
When Florida Gov. DeSantis rails against “woke-ism” and awareness of racial injustice, maybe he should consider Job 31:13 ... “If I have rejected the cause of my male or female slaves, when they brought a complaint against me; what then shall I do when God rises up? When he makes inquiry, what shall I answer him?”
In other words, Gov. DeSantis should not disparage people who are aware of racial injustice, but give serious concern to people who bring up a complaint or concern.
To disparage legitimate concerns only makes his position cold-hearted and unproductive, as far as promoting greater harmony in society. To disparage concerns as “woke” is a way to bully people into “staying in their place” and never advancing.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
Words of warning concerning a cult
This is for people like letter writer Gail Henneman who will support Trump no matter what crimes he commits:
Warning Signs of a Cult — 1. The leader is always right. 2. Criticism of the leader or questioning the leader is considered persecution. 3. Anything the leader does is justified, no matter how harmful it may be. 4. The leader is the only source of truth, everybody else is lying. 5. Disciples must be devoted to the leader and never question him.
— Bruce Sheets, Terre Haute
