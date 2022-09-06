Good thing that mean guy didn’t get reelected
Boy, I am sure glad that mean Ol’ Trump got beat. Yes siree, just think how bad things could be … we could have had approximately 5 million illegal aliens invade the country the last 22 months, as many as 800,000 thousand of them never seen by the border patrol. One of which could possibly rape a 10-year-old girl who would have to come to Indiana to get her abortion, not to mention the terrorist and criminals. We might have had 100,000-plus Americans die from drug overdoses and we could have had tons of illegal drugs like fentanyl, heroin and meth pouring over our borders.
Wow, good thing Ol’ Trump didn’t get elected. Probably would have skipped out of Afghanistan without letting our Afghan allies know, or even our NATO allies, you never know about Ol’ Trump. Why, if he would have done that it might have shone a yellow streak that would have led Vladimir to think he could invade Ukraine. And who knows what Communist China would think about Taiwan. Yes siree, that Ol’ Trump is a slick one all right, I bet he would have sicced his Justice Department and FBI on his political enemies, they could raid President Obama’s house looking for the thousands of papers he took home from the White House. He probably would have united the country by calling all his opponents who didn’t vote for him racist, haters, and implied they were Nazis and anti-American. He’d probably spend 40% of his time on vacation staying at some billionaire’s home. I’m sure he wouldn’t be working his butt off for America.
Boy, are we lucky Ol’ Trump didn’t win, he probably would have shut our pipeline construction down and thrown a monkey wrench into our energy production, heck he might have given us $5 gas. Of course, before the election he would have run the price down a bit. And Trump, mean as he is, would probably have the Russians negotiating for us with Iran so they could get a A-bomb in the immediate future, he’s such a sly old dog.
If Trump was elected he’d probably have his FBI and media shut down any investigation of his kid who had a laptop with all kinds of incriminating evidence on it, just like he did with his kid’s deals with China, Russia, Ukraine and other places around the world. Yes siree, he would protect his kid, especially if he was implicated.
We are sure lucky Trump didn’t get elected. Why, I bet he would let Commie China eat our lunch while they’re building new coal-fired power house’s every day. If Ol’ Trump got elected we’d probably have 9% inflation and you just know his allies in Congress and the media would’ve been pulling for his insane policies.
Thank God Ol’ Trump didn’t win, what a disaster it could be for America and it would just be getting worse.
— Tom Egan, Paris, Ill.
Biden is right, our democracy is under threat
Biden’s speech last week (Sept.1) was on target. He said our country and democracy itself is threatened by the “semi-fascists” who are Trump and his followers. It was not a political speech, despite how some reporters wanted to spin it. It was an address to the nation that we need to fight fascism in order to preserve the union.
The earliest signs a nation is headed toward a totalitarian state are attacks on the free press saying the news is false or fake. The only truth comes from the leader. The second early sign of fascism is banning and burning books. In the past two years or so, more than 1,000 books have been banned including the beloved children’s book, “Charlotte’s Web.”
Other signs are militias and militarism; nationalism, meaning excessive use of patriotic songs, mottos and flags everywhere; war and soldiers are glorified and made glamorous; the leader names enemies to unify the gullible; disregard for laws; attacks on human rights and the rights of women, justifying violence to achieve goals, deliberately making it hard to vote.
If you are a Republican, vote for a non-MAGA candidate who believes in democracy. As for Democrats, never take it for granted that your candidate does not have any tendency toward authoritarianism.
— Cathy McGuire, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.