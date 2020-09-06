Vigo County voters need ballot drop box
The League of Women Voters of Vigo County is committed to increasing voter registration, turnout and engagement in our community. One goal is to reach out to marginalized communities with historically lower voter turnout in hopes of encouraging increased participation in our elections. In addition, we are committed to advocating for mechanisms to reduce barriers to voting. In light of the ongoing pandemic and concerns related to the U.S. Postal Service, we believe it is incumbent upon our county officials to provide a safe, secure way for voters to drop off mail-in absentee ballots via a ballot drop box.
Voters today are concerned about voting in person and many in Indiana are planning to vote by mail-in absentee ballot. However, voters are equally concerned that, given the mounting issues with the U.S. Postal Service, their ballots may not be received on time, if at all. We believe it is imperative that voters in Vigo County have the confidence that their ballots will be received on time — noon on Election Day — and counted.
At the present time, the Vigo County Courthouse is not open to the general public, hence making it difficult for voters — especially voters with fewer resources — to make appointments to drop off their ballots. Any effort our county officials can make to reduce the burdens of the voting process is essential to ensuring that all voters in our county are represented and counted on Election Day.
We understand that county officials across Indiana are anticipating a surge in mail-in absentee ballots, and that preparations for such require a good deal of planning and implementation in ways that have not been done before. We contend that one component which needs to be incorporated into these plans is an accessible, secure ballot drop box outside of the Vigo County Courthouse.
Other states, such as Michigan and California, have already used staffed and unstaffed ballot drop boxes for easy access for voters in submitting their absentee ballots. And communities across Indiana are also considering this. In Vigo County, we can drop off our taxes in a drop box at any time of the day or night, and we should be able to do the same with our ballots.
With Vigo County consistently at the bottom of voter turnout in the state, we must do everything to make the voting process less complicated and thus promote voter participation for all voters in our community.
With a Sept. 9 meeting around the corner, we encourage the community to reach out to the Election Board to encourage them to support a ballot drop box (absent.voter@vigocounty.in.gov).
— Carly Schmitt, Ph.D., President, League of Women Voters of Vigo County
Time to prioritize our mental health
September is Suicide Prevention Month and it’s important that we are there for each other and take steps to prevent suicide.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s theme for the month is to #KeepGoing, by taking simple actions to safeguard our mental health and save lives. From learning the warning signs for suicide and what to do if you are worried someone is struggling, to bringing education programs to your community, we can all learn new ways to help each other save lives.
One action I’m taking is to urge my public officials to prioritize suicide prevention and mental health. When someone is in acute crisis, it’s hard for them to think clearly, and even reaching out for help can be a struggle. For this reason, it is vital that Congress pass the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act (H.R.4194/S.2661) to make a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline a reality. This legislation will provide the funding and resources needed by crisis centers across the country that support those struggling with their mental health and thoughts of suicide.
Did you know that every 40 seconds someone dies by the death of their own hands? It’s hard to believe if you have never been exposed to the damage of that seven-letter word we know as suicide. In 2017 I almost joined the 40-second suicide rate with a near-fatal suicide attempt.
Typically someone who is thinking of committing suicide has no one to talk too. Because the people around us do not understand, or we believe they will not understand. It is also so stigmatized as an attention seeker that we would rather not hear how we are dramatic and not taken seriously. Therefore bringing up doesn’t seem like it would do anyone any good anyway.
I planned my suicide every day for several months and thought about it the first time at 9 years old. It wasn’t until having children of my own that I realized how innocent and young a 9-year-old is. At the time, the emotional pain I endured consumed me. I fought the monster beating me internally for 29 years.
Yes, I had a pretty traumatic childhood, but I felt that everything that had happened to me was somehow my fault. I must have deserved it, and I felt as if I’d be doing the world a favor — this favor, including my child. I could talk all day about mental health, how it is underfunded. I could go on about how I strongly disagree with free rehab before mental health. But today’s focus isn’t on my story or feelings, but I can be an example.
If I would have had more resources that day and the days leading up, maybe I wouldn’t have taken it that far. Perhaps I could have gotten the proper treatment. It would be another year and a half before I would receive an accurate diagnosis. At that time, I battled suicide ideation daily and secretly self-harmed any way I could. I am lucky I was spared and not the countless lives that die each year to suicide I will never know. Being spared is a gift, whether it’s from God if you believe, or the universe.
I can only do my part to raise awareness and save another human soul from the depths of their own despair.
In this time of uncertainty, we all need to find new ways to connect and support each other.
— Savannah Bollenbaugh, Robinson, Ill.
Trump’s numbers tell COVID story
Arguments about how well or poorly the Trump Administration has handled the COVID-19 epidemic are unnecessarily complicated. Simple, publicly available numbers tell the tale.
1. As of 9-1-2020 the U.S. had about 183,474 deaths, a rate of 56 deaths per 100,000 people.
2. Germany, led by Angela Merkel (a mere woman), has had 11 deaths per 100,000. That is, Germany had but 11/56ths as many deaths per 100,000 citizens as did the U.S. Multiplying 183,474 by 11/56 gives the number of U.S. deaths there would have been, had Ms. Merkel been running the U.S. instead of Trump: 36,039. Subtracting that from the actual U.S. death total shows 147,434 unnecessary U.S. deaths.
3. Canada, led by Justin Trudeau (whom Trump disrespects regularly), had 25 deaths per 100,000. By the same calculation, there would have been 101,565 fewer U.S. deaths if Trudeau had been running the U.S. COVID-19 response.
Draw your own conclusion, and remember it when you vote.
— George Bakken, Terre Haute
Don’t like? Stop it
If Trump did not like the “We Build The Wall” campaign, why did he not stop it? Trump thinks he has power over almost everything in the country, but he could not stop this. Trump made a claim about lawlessness in the Obama administration. When did Obama do anything that equals stealing $25 million from donors?
— Mike Travelstead, Terre Haute
•••
