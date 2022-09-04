Reflecting on the 1962 riot at Ole Miss
More than 300 reporters from around the world descended on the small town of Oxford, Mississippi, in early September of 1962. They were there to cover a story as it kept building up to the deadly riot and total mayhem that began on the adjacent campus of the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) on the night of Sept. 30. It was over the upcoming admission of the university’s first Black student, James Howard Meredith, a native Mississippian and Air Force veteran.
Of the two people who were shot to death on the campus during the night-long riot, one of them was Paul Guihard, a reporter from France, who was sent to cover the story. Scores of people were injured during the riot, including students, outside agitators, federal marshals, state highway-patrolmen, and U.S. Army troops sent by President John Kennedy and Attorney General Robert Kennedy to quell the riot and to protect the life of James Meredith at whatever cost. He was duly enrolled on October 1, 1962, as a transfer-in senior majoring in political science.
Over the past 60 years since the “last battle of the Civil War” (as it is often described), numerous books have been written by various eyewitnesses and others.
This singular event has gone down in American history as the greatest conflict between the Federal Government and a State since the Civil War of 1861-1865. James Meredith graduated in August of 1963 with a bachelor’s degree. He is now 89-years-old and resides in Jackson, Mississippi.
This writer was an eyewitness to the lead-up to the riot and its aftermath as a freshman at the university, which includes hearing a bullet whizzing past my head during the night of death, destruction, mayhem, and absolute fear.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
Trump is innocent until proven guilty
Generally the readers feel that the newspaper should be impartial. You have every right to voice your opinion regarding issues. In your opinion, you state that Trump “unlawfully held documents “ at Mar a Lago.
Since our country is founded on “innocent until proven guilty” you should not be making a statement regarding guilt when it has not been proven that he held these documents illegally. There seem to be several different opinions by the “legal experts” as to his rights.
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
