Either choice gives us more of same
For the record: Today (Aug. 31), candidate Joe Biden has candidly displayed “centrist cowardice.” Just as our President Trump has announced that there is goodness on both sides of racism and anti-racism, candidate Biden has announced that racist violence and anti-racist violence are equally bad and beyond his self-righteous discernment.
Habituated for years, candidate Biden has not only reached across the aisle, he bends over for them. From his 40 years effort to cut Social Security, to the 1994 Biden Crime Bill to increase mass incarcerations, asset forfeiture and “extended investigation” without trial; all to please his corporate support. Too far to the right for even President Reagan who first vetoed this legislation, Biden had drafted with arch-segregationist Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina.
However cunning is Biden’s centrist cowardice significantly better than Trump’s obnoxious tyranny. The lesser of two evils is still evil.
There are one of two brutal lessons America will learn this next season and year. (1) Trump will win proving we need something stronger than the likes of Biden to stop him. Or, (2) Biden will win changing nothing but the rhetoric describing his corporate service.
Enough. Enough of these corporate cartoons. These fake wrestling matches between Democrats and Republicans. Speak to your unions about a labor party and national health care. When the smoke clears from our social shatteredness that can be the straight path; the disciplined hard-working way to solid jobs, sustainable family wages, full employment, affordable homes, collective health, peace and prosperity.
Not withstanding for Tweedle D. Trump or Tweedle Dumb Biden.
— Thomas G. Morgan, Montezuma
Smoke-free casino essential for health
Over a decade ago, the U.S. Surgeon General found that there is no safe level of exposure to secondhand smoke and that eliminating smoking in indoor spaces is the only way to fully protect people from exposure. In a recent study funded by The American Lung Association, 83% of the survey respondents agree secondhand smoke is a health hazard.
As a former nurse in the Wabash Valley, I know firsthand the effects that tobacco use can have on our community. With rising health care costs and a respiratory virus affecting almost 6 million Americans, making all workplaces (including casinos) smoke-free is common sense.
Inhaling irritating substances like tobacco smoke and aerosols from electronic cigarettes causes harm to the lungs and airways, making the respiratory system more susceptible to infection. Even expensive ventilation and filtration systems can’t remove the toxic substances found in secondhand smoke. For the health and safety of our community, it’s time for a smoke-free casino.
— Rachel Reed, Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coordinator
CASY
III
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.