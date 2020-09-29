Reasons not to vote for Newman
Here are the reasons why I am not voting for Brad Newman for Vigo County Clerk:
1. Newman’s office spectacularly botched the 2018 ballot on which Tess Brooks-Stephens appeared as a candidate for City Council in District 3. Judge Sarah Mullican determined that the clerk’s office had not listed the candidates in alphabetical order, a special investigation was begun by the Indiana State Police which found that the election form Brooks-Stephens’ submitted had been altered, and ballots had to be redone so that the candidates appeared in proper order. The cost for re-doing these ballots is not known. I want a county clerk who is competent.
2. Newman has abused his office by trying to influence voting prior to elections. And although the clerk is responsible for running free and fair elections, he stated, on at least two separate occasions in the Tribune Star in 2018, that he did not intend to vote for a specific mayoral candidate but did say he would vote for the casino. I want a county clerk who does not air his voting preferences in public.
3. Newman, stubbornly and at length, opposed creating a polling station at ISU before eventually caving in before repeated public demonstrations in support for that station. I want a county clerk who is in tune with his or her community.
4. Newman did not attend the League of Women Voters candidate forum on Sept. 19. I want a county clerk who respects his constituents.
5. Newman did not deign to respond to me, when I asked him for election information, by email and by phone, on five different occasions prior to the 2018 elections. I want a county clerk who is responsive.
6. Newman has repeatedly stated his opposition to voting by mail. I want a county clerk who works to expand the number of citizens who can vote.
— Brian Bunnett, Terre Haute
Democrats, media lying about Trump
Letter writer Gary Daily had a lot of nerve Sept. 23 hissy-fitting about President Trump down playing the severity of the COVID-19 virus. I guess he doesn’t remember the Democratic candidate for President saying President Trump had a history of hysteria, xenophobia and fear mongering for his early response to the virus at a time when the “leading expert on communicable diseases in the USA” Dr. Fauci said, “Right now at this moment risk is low” and “no need for people to change anything you are doing.”
The World Health Organization said as late as March 30, “No need to wear masks.” Were they lying to the American people? Why aren’t you lambasting them, Mr. Daily?
Also, when it comes to lying, the corrupt Democratic leadership and the Fake News have been lying about President Trump continuously for more than four years now.
Isn’t it interesting that none the hate-mongers including Gary Daily, ever mention any good points of their candidate who would be President if President Trump isn’t re-elected? Perhaps they should read the former Democratic Party’s socialist/communist manifesto they would like to implement in the USA if elected. It is available to read on the internet also.
Tell us how wonderful things would be then if only they were in control. How about it, Mr. Daily? Oh that’s right, I made such a challenge concerning Crooked Hillary to Ron Hastings and John Garner well over a year ago and am still waiting for their replies, guess they couldn’t think of anything either.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Climate change taking heavy toll
Somehow, we told you so just doesn’t say enough to the Trump crowd. As President Trump continues to deny climate change while ridiculously embracing windmill cancer, wildfires burn Western states and California burns with over 1.4 million acres destroyed by over 6,000 wildfires with loss of lives and untold numbers of homes burned to rubble. With wildfires in Australia, Australians suffer losses similar to that of California.
With U. S. southern states from Florida to Texas and all along the Eastern seaboard suffering from hurricanes, winds, storm surges and drowning, it is obvious that conservatives no longer have a valid argument about climate change. Al Gore was ignored and ridiculed by Republicans.
What we haven’t heard much about is China and their catastrophic record flooding as a result of hurricane rains that have already breached two large dams and is threatening to breach the Three Gorges dam, the world’s largest hydroelectric dam. Go watch it on Youtube.
This is the price mankind pays for ignoring science. It’s what happens when we believe what we want to be true instead of knowing what we see with our own eyes is true and acting upon it.
— John Garner
Terre Haute
