Baffling loyalty to Donald Trump
I read a recent letter to the editor stating something to the effect that the Orange Menace (Trump) supporters would never stop being loyal to him no matter how much he is continually “prosecuted,” which, frankly, needs done sooner than later.
I am absolutely baffled by such loyalty and want to know why, in light of what a terrible human being he is. Over the course of his campaign and “presidency,” he made fun of a disabled reporter and mocked war heroes (oooh, bone spurs); he called racist, white supremacists good people; he supports nutbag Qanon conspiracy theories; he disdained science by undermining the FDA, the EPA, and the CDC; it was alleged that he assaulted over a dozen women; packed the Supreme Court with liars who promised to protect a woman’s bodily autonomy; he profited from the presidency by billing the U.S. government for millions of dollars to use his properties; he persists in perpetuating the lie that he won reelection in spite of losing 50 or so lawsuits which found he lost; he incited the attack on the Capitol building; agreed that Mike Pence should be hanged and then stole government documents and tried to hide them from the DOJ; he was impeached not once, but twice for engaging in unethical activity; and many in his inner circle have gone to jail. It has been alleged that he even cheated at golf.
And there’s plenty more really ugly behavior in which he engaged. Yet this is a “man” to whom you promise undying loyalty. I can only assume you approve of such reprehensible behavior, or you are simply willfully ignorant.
— Ann Carlisle, Terre Haute
