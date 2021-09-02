Lots of criticism but no solutions
I get up at six AM or a little later most mornings. I start my day with a cup of coffee and a local newspaper. Come 7 a.m. I switch to Good Morning America on ABC. During the day I’ll check out Yahoo and the Washington Post online. It always amazes me that most headlines last for months without a solution being offered by anyone, especially the critics.
Today it is forest fires in the west, storms and flooding in the south and northeast and the always present Covid-19. Now we have a new top story to join the group. Afghanistan, like the other stories it will last until at least the next presidential election. Also like the other stories it will be highly political in nature.
Two things stand out with all these stories. It’s always someone else’s fault and the people that comment on them have no suggestions how they could improve on the outcome. All they can say is it should have been handled some other way, but they aren’t willing to suggest how.
I guess when we get up each morning all of us are glad we aren’t President Biden. It’s a lot easier to complain than it is to face a day full of problems with the whole world thinking they can do a better job, but too afraid to offer a better way if they even have one.
— Ron Gadberry, Sullivan
Biden brings disaster everywhere you look
Alright all you Trump haters. Look what you have wished on our country. Biden’s Afghanistan disaster. One of the worst in our country’s history with definite International implications for the USA’s security.
Disastrous handling of illegal immigration, invasion, at the southwestern border, disaster handling the COVID-19/Delta variant virus, disastrous inflation, economic disaster with irresponsible spending, disastrous education in our schools’ teachings. Everywhere you look, disaster, and at least a dozen concrete due causes for Impeachment, not the fake excuses they impeached President Trump on.
— Walt Conner, Robinson, Ill.
Ideas for spending those federal funds
Now that the city is flush with federal dollars, may I suggest ways to spend it?
First, it would be used to purchase street signs that are large enough to read and that include block numbers.
Second, you might consider repairing and painting the curbs in this town before they completely decay and the grass and weeds take over.
Lastly, trimming the trees that overgrow across sidewalks and streets making it dangerous for the public because they hang so low.
— Gary Broyles, Terre Haute
