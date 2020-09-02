Future at stake, vote Trump out
There’s no denying we have a president whose despicable behavior is destroying our democracy instead of making America great. He’s been a dictatorial hypocrite for almost four years, spewing lies, inciting violence, ignoring science, killing thousands of his constituents by calling COVID-19 a hoax for months, and putting our children in harms way by forcing them back to in-school classrooms without assistance or guidance for PPE and staff and student safety.
He’s taken our country down a road of shame and darkness, while praising himself for doing a good job. He didn’t defend our military when Russia put bounties on our U.S troops. He disrespected Gold Star families, and veterans like John McCain, who suffered as a POW while valiantly fighting for our country.
Trump loves his reality showtime presidency with its photo ops and rallies (amid the COVID) and says he may not leave even if he loses the election. That shows how he defies the law and disrespects the office and our democracy, which is in danger because Trump has already become like a dictator who fires those who disagree with him.
He emulates the dictators: Putin, Xi, Kim, and Hitler, especially with his dream of reigning as a dictator far past the eight-year limit of a U.S. presidency. Remember the 2016 campaign when he said he alone could fix everything? What a narcissist.
John Bolton (chosen by Trump to be his national security advisor) reveals in his book (page 297) that China’s Xi (in a meeting with Trump) stated “he wanted to work with Trump for six more years.” Trump replied that people were saying the two-term constitutional limit on presidents should be repealed for him (Trump).” In a later phone chat on Dec. 29, Xi said China hoped Trump would have another term by amending the Constitution so he could stay longer. Bolton has declared Trump unfit to be president as did the House when they impeached him.
This president thinks he is above the law. His criminal White House supporters and the Senate have made that an actual reality. He is not held to any standard of accountability, like previous presidents have been. He hides/destroys self-incriminating evidence and tries to censor information that would expose his criminal ways. He is a bully who blames and belittles, calling people names, making fun of their physical disabilities and appearance. Now he is in control of what is sent out from his office through the CDC based on his intuition, not science. No thanks, I will research the doctors’ advice. We can stop this kind of behavior.
Our future is at stake. We must vote. Our nation will not be able to unite under this divisive president. It’s our responsibility to make an informed decision based on truth and justice, not fake news coming from Fox News and the White House. My prayer is for Godly wisdom and guidance, support for our Postal Service (which is under attack), a peaceful calm for our country, and a fair, safe election.
A few Sundays ago, I was listening to Charles Stanley preach about Satan. He stated that Satan’s work is to: deceive (lie), divide and destroy.
Trump has been doing the devil’s work very well. We certainly don’t have a president for our children and grandchildren to look up to and emulate. He’s the worst president our country has endured and it will be factually noted in the history books. Hindsight is 2020. Vote him out.
— Jackie Crowder, Terre Haute
•••
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.