Street problems finally addressed
After more than three years of telephone calls and email communications with various members of our city administration, one of Terre Haute’s most dangerous streets has been upgraded. Although Wallace Avenue posed serious problems for school buses, large trucks, full size cars and SUVs in passing without having to move off the roadway, it was the initial opinion of some that traffic volume was not sufficient to warrant the widening and resurfacing of this street.
Following conversations with Mayor Bennett, he agreed to meet with a small group of us on July 8, 2019. As a result of that meeting and Mayor Bennett’s willingness to listen to our concerns, the widening and resurfacing of Wallace Avenue project from Fruitridge Avenue to the railroad tracks has now been completed.
There are a number of people who were very instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. Many residents along Wallace and Brown avenues and those from the Walden, Sugar Grove, and Cottages Condominium Community signed our petition presented to the mayor. Additionally, a special thanks to Bob Lankston, Melanie Aitken, Jack Hendrixson and Jeff Smith who contributed extra time in helping to keep the “project ball in the air.”
Most of all we want to thank Mayor Bennett for, finally, getting this dangerous situation taken care of. When he got involved, the project took a positive direction. Thanks, Mayor Bennett, for getting this done. Our persistence paid off. Thanks, everybody.
— Gerry Dick, Terre Haute
Indefensible effort against vax-masks
On 9-1 we had another mask and vaccine protest letter from Jeff Aitken. We had already had one from Jeff’s Illinois counterpart, Walt Conner. Just like all of the anti- Biden/Democratic haters, they play the personal choice/personal freedom card to defend their campaign against masks and the vaccine, even though there’s undeniable proof they protect people from the virus.
Are they really interested in the rights and freedoms of the people, or are they just upset that Trump lost the election? And because of that they’re committed to opposing any and all things Biden puts forth?
The GOOP (Greedy Oppressive, Obstructionist Power-Hungry) Republicans in Congress are waging war on Biden by telling their supporters not to wear a mask or take the vaccine. Then they’ll campaign in 2022 and 2024 that Biden failed to control the virus.
Jeff and Walt are part of the effort to put another authoritarian, Hitler-style dictator, and his lackeys, back in power so they can achieve their ultimate goal of taking over America.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
Covering up for incompetent prez
If I didn’t need this Democratic Star newspaper to line our bird cage, I would stop my subscription today.
Once again the editors of this paper and the Democratic rep is whining about redistricting in Indiana while remaining silent as Joe Biden and company flood this country with illegals. If you all would remain patient, Biden is going to flood every red state with these illegals with the sole purpose of turning them blue. This is all illegal by the way.
Every time a Republican farts it makes front-page news while covering up for the most incompetent president we’ve had in my 66 years of life. Thank God for people like Sean Hannity on Fox News for exposing the lies and incompetence of this so-called president. The media is now even unplugging him in mid-sentence to keep him from further making a fool of himself.
For the first time in my lifetime of voting I am going to vote straight Republican. I know my vote will be counted in Indiana. As for this Democratic Star you can keep on covering up for Biden and all those liberal Dems, but all anyone has to do is open their eyes and ears to know the truth. Sooner or later you all are going to have to stop blaming Donald Trump and own the mess you all have created.
— Gary Smith, Terre Haute
Socialism is the enemy of freedom
I have learned that “economic calculations” are impossible under socialism. I have learned that socialism without the guidance mechanism of the “free market economy” under capitalism has no way to determine prices.
Under socialism, picking prices for goods and services would be no better than a sea captain on a ship in the middle of the ocean on a cloudy night with no guidance instruments being told to put his ship into a port in Spain. He would be totally clueless and his job would be impossible. He and his ship would never get to Spain.
The spread of socialism; its ideas, its beliefs and its propaganda, is no more than a social system that impoverishes, eliminates man’s rights and enslaves man.
But what makes socialism even worse is that a socialist society would not have a 1) constitution, 2) bill of rights, 3) a court system. All three of these are fundamental to a “free market economy”, the capitalist system and freedoms for man.
— Charles Bean, Terre Haute
Selfish and irresponsible
I’ve decided to “free my face” and reject the mandate requiring me to wear glasses or contact lenses when I drive my car. If I run over children on their way to school, well, my personal freedom trumps their right to life.
It’s also not my problem if the people I injure wind up clogging the emergency rooms and ICUs, preventing other people from getting the care they need.
Selfish? Irresponsible? Sure! But it’s the same attitude displayed by persons who refuse to get COVID vaccinations and wear masks.
— Steve Hardin, Terre Haute
