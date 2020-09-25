Poor representation from Rep. Bucshon
It’s time to vote, and the stakes are high — 2020 has cast a harsh spotlight on critical shortcomings in our fragile economy, public education programs, and health-care system.
We didn’t arrive here in a vacuum. The 8th U.S. Congressional District has suffered under nearly 10 years of failed policy decisions by Congressman Larry Bucshon, M.D. It’s no wonder that Larry received dismal scorecards from such diverse groups as the Conservative Review, National Farmer’s Union, American Federation of Teachers, Alliance for Retired Americans, American Public Health Association, the Lugar Center, American Nurses Association, National Education Association, and Alliance for Retired Americans. Bucshon’s voting record consistently favors big business and taxing the middle class while opposing education funding, living wages, and pubic health initiatives.
Dr. Bucshon may have been a competent heart surgeon, but his decade of legislative malpractice has left the 8th District ill-equipped to face the economic and health-care challenges confronting us today. Larry’s stale, divisive rhetoric is out of touch with Hoosier values, perhaps because Indiana merely served as another rung on the career ladder that propelled him to abandon all pretense and relocate his family to Washington, D.C., after residing here only a few years.
Thankfully, we have a remedy for the good doctor in congressional candidate Thomasina Marsili, a lifelong Indiana resident who lives and works beside us. Her “Hope in 8” campaign platform at hopein8.com highlights pragmatic initiatives to grow the job market, improve rural health care, and bolster public education that make sense from either side of the aisle.
When COVID-19 struck our nation, Rep. Bucshon declared during a C-SPAN interview that this novel coronavirus “will just turn out to be like the regular flu and will go away,” then squandered precious response time cosponsoring a pointless, non-binding resolution to blame China for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Thomasina acknowledged the crisis, rolled up her sleeves, and began personally distributing cleaning supplies, groceries, and hundreds of protective face masks to organizations and residents throughout the 8th District. This exemplifies the astute, caring approach she brings to the table.
We deserve representation from a public servant who understands and values Indiana as a beloved home rather than a stepping stone for personal gain. Let’s send a real Hoosier to Washington for a change. A vote for Thomasina is a vote for Indiana’s future.
— Marcia “Skitz” Evrard, West Terre Haute
Get executions off front page
Why do the executions at the federal prison have to be the front page news for Terre Haute?
It is no honor to Terre Haute to be the location of the only death chamber in the U.S. for federal criminals. It is a burden thrust upon the psyche of our community at a time when we cannot afford more tragedy.
Why do we have to hear the details of horrible crimes from years past; let the dead rest in peace? Why must we hear the details of the execution? It is not our news.
Please stop giving front page coverage to this despicable duty that the federal prison performs.
— Debra Butler, Terre Haute
