Great summer for tennis group
The Terre Haute Junior Tennis Association recently completed our 36th summer offering tennis clinics and tournaments. The board of directors of the THJTA would like to thank all the players, sponsors, donors, supporters, and staff that made our summer tennis programming a great success.
This past summer we offered beginner tennis clinics at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Honey Creek Middle School, Woodrow Wilson Middle School, and West Vigo High School. We also ran multiple sessions of advanced clinics in Terre Haute and Sullivan and conducted three USTA sanctioned tennis tournaments open to all of our local as well as out of town players. We are very proud to have served 361 unique tennis players in all of our programs in 2021. We also are excited to report 542 total sign-ups for all of our programs. Not only did we see a very large number of players this past summer; we also saw a very active group of players with many of these players signing up for multiple clinics and tournaments.
The THJTA could not provide the tennis opportunities we do without community support. We greatly appreciate the donations we receive from our players’ families and from our annual letter campaign. These donations help us to pay for staffing, equipment and all the other expenses required to offer multiple tennis clinic sites and tournaments serving all skill levels of children from 5 to 18 years old.
Our thanks and appreciation also go to our major sponsors. For 2021, our tournament sponsors were Edward Jones, financial advisor Mark Metheny, CFP; Toyota of Terre Haute; and the Stadler family through the Mary Ann Stadler Memorial endowment fund. These sponsors help us to pay for tournament expenses and to keep our tournament prices as low as possible.
We are also very thankful Union Health and the Union Health Foundation expanded their sponsorships this past summer to include all four of our beginner tennis clinic locations. We simply could not offer all the programs we offer without the generous support of the community and our many sponsors. We are very thankful for your help.
In closing, we give special thanks to the Hopkins, Metheny, Bilyeu, Fischer, Cristee, Hawthorne, Kirk, and Kelsey families. People who love tennis become part of an extended family. The THJTA would like to thank all of our tennis family for making the work we do fun and worthwhile.
Lastly, thank you to the VCSC, the SWSC, and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology for making their tennis courts available for our program’s use and to Judy Tilmont, executive director of the Central Indiana Tennis Association, for being one of the kindest and most helpful people we know. Best wishes for many exciting matches and time spent safely together in the coming year.
— Wesley Kirk, President of the THJTA, Terre Haute
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.