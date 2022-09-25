Supporting our senior center
September is National Senior Center Month with the theme “Strengthening Community Connections.” Do you realize that the Wabash Activity Center has been serving the seniors in our community for 60 years? The Center strives to offer programs to enrich the quality of life for adults throughout the Wabash Valley. As a non-profit agency the Wabash Activity Center depends on membership fees, donations, sponsorships, grants, and gifts for funding.
The Wabash Activity Center is an asset to the Community and to seniors. It provides a place for social fulfillment. Senior centers provide a diverse group of peers or like-minded people to share, socialize, and spend time with. The Center is a favorite place for senior citizens to find entertainment.
Research shows older adults who participate in senior center programs can learn to manage and delay the onset of chronic disease and experience measurable improvements in their physical, social, spiritual, emotional, mental, and economic well-being. Participating in programs at the Center gives a renewed sense of independence! It is a place where friends meet-up, and the seniors get the feeling like they are “doing their own thing.”
You may be thinking, how can I help the WAC Strengthen Community Connections? Here are actions you can take.
1. Become a member. Purchase an annual membership for $60.
2. Attend classes, programs, events offered at the WAC.
3. Volunteer! Assist with bingo. Teach a class. Present a program. Help with painting, planting, and other projects.
4. Donate. Monetary donations are always welcome but so are product donations such as tissues, trash bags, toilet paper, paper towels, hand soap, dish soap, paper plates, napkins, and such.
Strengthen Community Connections — stop in at 300 S. 5th St. or call 812-232-3245 find out what the Wabash Activity Center has to offer. #SupportOurSeniors.
— Karen Long, board member, Wabash Activity Center
