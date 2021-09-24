Our trash making a mess of the oceans
Terre Haute is far from the ocean. Yet, our trash, and our plastic continues to add to the eight million metric tons of plastic waste that enters our oceans each year. That is nearly 17.6 billion pounds of plastic, or, the equivalent of 57,000 blue whales.
By 2050, experts believe that there will be more pounds of plastic in the ocean than pounds of fish. Imagine if there was just even one pound of plastic per person lining the streets of Terre Haute. Now imagine there is an equivalent amount of pounds of trash as there is an equivalent amount of pounds of people. We would not be able to move. We would constantly be fighting for air and space to move, and quality of life would significantly decrease.
If we cannot even fathom living in an area so grotesque, why would we do it to other living creatures? And why, if this situation is so unimaginable, would we continue to contribute to the problem that could lead our grandchildren to an early grave? Plastic pollution will affect our daily lives, as it continues to spread.
It is not just chunks of plastic that are the problem. As plastic breaks down, it decomposes into tiny pieces called microplastics, which go into our air, as well as our drinking water. Italian researchers studied six human placentas after birth. In these, they found that four of them contained colorful microplastics. This means that the womb is not even safe from pollution.
Even before a baby’s first breath, we are predisposed to harmful and toxic chemicals. These cause severe damage to the body such as inflammatory responses, oxidative stress, nutrient absorption, gut microbiome, and reproduction.
Terre Haute is far from the ocean. Meaning we cannot see the damage that is being done to the earth on a clear scale. This means that we must combat it before we start feeling the consequences.
— Elizabeth Pollom, Terre Haute
