Senators should wait to fill vacancy
This as an open letter to our two Indiana senators:
Dear Todd Young and Mike Braun:
I am a concerned citizen, taxpayer and Hoosier voter.
I am instructing you today about the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We cannot let Donald Trump destroy her legacy by replacing her with a justice from his shortlist of conservative extremists.
How can you possibly support a nominee whose identity you don’t even know?
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who held open a Supreme Court seat for over a year in 2016 to prevent Barack Obama from filling it, has already declared he will bring Trump’s nomination to the floor for the vote. We cannot let this happen. We have to have carefully vetted nominees, the average time of confirmation in the past has been over 80 days. There is not enough time and it is highly inappropriate in an election year to move.
Mitch McConnell even said so himself four years ago: twitter.com/IndivisibleTeam/status/1307168901898395648.
I am urging you to set politics aside. This may be the most important decision ever made in your life, either as a senator or after you become a private citizen. Don’t let it be ruled by party politics, particularly since many other Republican senators are now publicly admitting there is party pressure to move fast. We deserve a careful, non-partisan search as well as a completely ethical Senate deliberation.
Why are you so eager to force a Senate hearing when so many Republican senators are up for re-election? Oops. Perhaps I just answered my own question.
The electorate should fill a Supreme Court vacancy this close to an election, not lame-duck politicians.
— Deb Sitarski, Terre Haute
Things for reps to think about
I have noticed lately, that some people in Congress are not thinking of the people, are not trying to help Americans with a second stimulus check. What they need to do is stop and think, what if they were not in Congress? What if they were normal people like all of us?
What would they think about Congress then?
Let them be put in our shoe and think about the second stimulus check then. God, open their eyes and make them realize what they are doing.
— Christy Daugherty, Terre Haute
III
