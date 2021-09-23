Post-war South Dem-controlled
The op-ed of Professor Emeritus Gary Daily in the Monday, Sept 20, Tribune-Star was a factual account of the most horrendous events in the history of the United States.
None of his statements can be denied or even argued with as to their description of man’s inhumanity to man.
One very pertinent fact regarding his op-ed is, however, minimalized, or more correctly, left out completely. That is that the post-war South was entirely Democrat governed, lynchings were Democrat-organized acts of terrorism against the freed Blacks and further, even the Democrats’ hero FDR suppressed anti-lynchng legislation in Congress so that he would not lose the support of those southern Democrats in the South.
Kamala Harris is adept at stating her desire to reach the root causes of the problems in our country today. This is an excellent example of glossing over those root causes of an issue in order to sew discord and negate the steps that our nation and its diverse population have accomplished over its history.
The Democratic Party has not changed much since the post-Civil War times. It’s most commonly used tool is still pitting half of America against the other half.
— Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
Neurotics in the government
Trump unquestionably held no intent whatsoever to launch either a tactical or strategic nuclear strike against China in the aftermath of his election defeat.
Trump sought to limit war. He stood down from attacking Iran after that regime had compromised an American drone in international airspace. He established peace coalitions among Middle East nations with Israel. The man authored a conditioned-based withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.
But the problem is that Washington is full of corrupt neurotics who have no business to be in positions of leadership.
Trump, as an outsider, called them out during his presidency for what they are. From this, their hatred of the man exponentially blossomed into a vicious Derangement Syndrome.
Pelosi, Milley, D.C. Democrats and Marxist mainstream media were unable to control their hatred of the man.
In essence, this Pelosi, Milley Trump-Chinese war-scare was nothing more than a product of their own unbalanced and unstable minds.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
