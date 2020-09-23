Trump policies good for country
In my opinion, the country is at a crossroads, where we either become more like the rest of the world, or we remain a country of opportunity for all. Liberal Democrats are constantly attacking the President, not so much on his policies, but because he, supposedly, only likes white men. Of course, such attacks are silly, because no politician can be elected with only the support of white men.
Why is this being done? Because it is an attempt to divide us into groups of individuals, where we may be more easily manipulated, to give them total power.
What would they do with that power?
Most likely, they would bankrupt the country, in their futile attempt to create a socialist, utopian society, without police forces, but full of windmills.
Yes, our current President is a crude, vain man, but his policies are good for the country. His policies were creating more opportunities, for success and prosperity, for all the citizens of this country, regardless of race or gender, before the onslaught of COVID.
He is now being attacked for his management of the COVID crisis, for his, supposedly, delay in responding to the crisis. However, the liberals have apparently forgotten their attacks on the President for imposing the travel ban on first China, and then Europe, at the start of the crisis.
This was done in an attempt to limit the number of COVID infections.
Mr. Biden and his fellow liberal Democrats’ socialist policies will fundamentally change this country, from one of individual opportunity, to one of being servants of the bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.
I hope he doesn’t get the opportunity to do this. Washington bureaucrats already have too much power.
— Jim Stitt, Terre Haute
•••
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.