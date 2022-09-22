GOP not to blame for our problems
This letter is in response to Ron Hastings’ letter of Aug. 22.
Which distant planet did he just arrive from? To even suggest that the catastrophic state of America is caused by the GOP is ludicrous. All of these problems started after Biden took office, so how can he possibly think they were caused by the GOP?
The Democratic Party needs to ask, “what is it we’re doing to repel so many Americans?” Instead, their strategy is to list all of the detrimental things this administration is doing, and blame everything on the GOP. The radical left has infiltrated the news media and so many other areas. Who do you think those 87,000 new IRS agents will come after?
If you think for one second that the corporations and wealthy will be taxed appropriately, thank again. They will raise their prices on their products, and we will ultimately all pay higher prices. The next 2024 election will determine if we put America first and have a free country or head straight into socialism.
So many Americans are suffering greatly now under this administration and things will get worse. You may hate Trump, but please don’t let that be the only reason you vote for the Democrats. The survival of our country will depend on the next election.
— Gail Henneman, Terre Haute
