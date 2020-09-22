Gross unfairness in death penalty
Kudos to Mary Ann Etling for her fine letter in the Tribune-Star on Monday, Sept. 21, protesting the death penalty. She is a credit to her family, one that has been dedicated to social justice for several generations.
There are so many reasons to abolish the death penalty. My first concern is for the many men who receive the death sentence for crimes they committed in their youth.
Science has learned so much about brain development. The rational part of a teen’s brain isn’t fully developed, and won’t be so until age 25 or so. Until it is, young people make judgments with the emotional part of the frontal pre-cortex instead of the rational part.
In addition, young men are exceptionally vulnerable to the effects of testosterone, which radio talk show host Thom Hartmann has called the most dangerous drug in the world. These young people think they are invincible, when actually they are very fragile. Let us recognize this.
Many teenagers are tried as adults. Teenagers are not adults. They are juveniles, and should be treated as juveniles.
Let’s give young people a chance to grow up, and provide the assistance they, and all kids, very much need to mature well.
The gross unfairness of the application of the death penalty should make it insupportable to people of all ages. There are no people of wealth or influence on death row. “The ones without the capital get the punishment.”
In The Prophet, Kahlil Gibran writes of crime and punishment: “When one of you falls down, he falls for those behind him, a caution against the stumbling stone. And he falls for those ahead of him, who though faster and surer of foot, yet removed not the stumbling stone.” It’s time we remove the stumbling stone.
— Sister Carol Nolan, SP, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Diaper bank plays critical local role
As unemployment has climbed and household budgets have been stretched, more families and individuals have been forced to make impossible decisions about how to spend limited financial resources. Do I pay rent, or do I buy diapers? Do I spend $10 on groceries, or do I buy diapers?
Nationally, one in three families struggle to afford a sufficient supply of diapers to keep children clean, dry and healthy, or what we call “diaper need.” This is a need not often discussed and a pressing health issue in the U.S. and Indiana.
A sufficient supply of diapers represents an enormous financial burden for many families, with disposable diapers costing $70-$100 per month per baby. Research shows that diaper need is associated with feelings of guilt and shame and elevated depressive symptoms among mothers. Research also shows that diaper need can hinder work, school and child care attendance as many centers require children to be dropped off with a day’s supply of disposable diapers.
Many families have found it increasingly difficult to afford diapers and baby hygiene products during the COVID-19 pandemic. These items are not an allowable expense in many public safety-net programs, including WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), also called food stamps.
Across the U.S., more than 200 local diaper banks, including Covered With Love, Inc. in Terre Haute, participate in the National Diaper Bank Network. This network of nonprofits works to fill the gap in basic needs unmet by federal or state assistance. As the pandemic has continued to affect so many individuals and families, local diaper banks have experienced increased demand for assistance.
Local diaper banks play a critical role in ensuring that families have access to diapers, baby wipes and baby hygiene products. However, these nonprofit organizations alone cannot meet the incredible demand for assistance. State and federal policies, such as repealing sales tax on diapers and creating dedicated funding to support diaper distribution to low-income families, are required to supplement the efforts of local diaper banks and reach a greater number of those in need.
A virtual fundraiser is happening during the month of September on the CWL Facebook page with a goal of $10,000. Your donation will have double the purchasing power through a NDBN buying program. Anyone in need of diapers should call 812-870-1819 for an appointment or check the website, CoveredWithLoveInc.org. For further information call the main office 812-870-2273.
Diapers are essential. Meeting this basic need promotes equity and builds healthy communities.
— Karen Long, board chair, Covered With Love, Inc. Diaper Bank
Terre Haute
GOP just won’t believe their ears
Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana says he is not interested in any “gotcha” books, including Bob Woodward’s latest, which revealed President Donald Trump consistently claimed the coronavirus was no worse than the flu when he knew otherwise.
Here’s what dead-end defenders of Trump’s every lie, every incompetent action and non-action will say: Ah, you see how smart and clever our leader is. I feel perfectly calm about COVID-19 and the economy thanks to this very rich man.
And thinking Republicans: Tapes! That’s it. I’m done. The guy allowed Woodward to tape this stuff!?! I’ve seen this before. Nixon’s response was: I am not a crook. Trump is left telling me: Don’t panic. I am not your lying nanny. I just sound that way on the Woodward tapes.
— Gary Daily, Terre Haute
