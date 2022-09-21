Build capacity to handle crises
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on my members of Congress to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.
I have been writing a letter to the editor every year twice a year for 3 years now. I always focus on my almost fatal suicide attempt and how grateful I am to still be breathing. However, this time I want to focus on letting others know that they’re not alone. People say that life is short but in reality the days are short and the life is very, very long. And throughout life we experience many ups and downs. And through those ups and downs we have bad times, worse times, but we often forget those moments that are good those moments that are happy.
When times are hard and emotions are high we react to the pain that causes. I understand emotional pain is the worst kind of pain, the most gut-wrenching kind of pain. Scars and bruises heal, broken bones but can be put back together. But if I could give a message to anybody that needed it I would say will this matter in 5 minutes? Will you remember this in 5 days? Will you still be crying over this in 5 months? What about 5 years. If it’s not going to matter or you’re not going to remember the moment that you’re in right now in 5 years, let it go. Just let it go. Remember, this too shall pass and in 5 years more than likely this is not going to cause you pain or suffering. Turn your pain into purpose. Because I guarantee there’s someone out there who could hear your story and your story can help heal their pain so they can tell their story.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline must be sustainably funded so that confidential, voluntary services by trained counselors are accessible. H.R. 7116, the 988 Implementation Act, would provide federal funding and guidance to states for 988 crisis services across the nation.
An alternative to 911 for mental health crises, 988 connects callers to Lifeline centers. These centers de-escalate 98% of crisis calls without dispatching emergency services. Well-resourced crisis support systems can connect callers with local resources, including someone to talk to (call centers), someone to respond (mobile crisis teams), and somewhere to go (crisis stabilization centers). We must ensure that every state has the capacity to provide comprehensive crisis response services to help save lives.
For more information, go to afsp.org/988.
Join me in urging Congress to take action to #StopSuicide!
— Savannah Bollenbaugh, Robinson, Ill.
Einstein saw things as they really are
The following are just two among many quotes given to us by Albert Einstein (1879-1955):
“The world is a dangerous place to live, not because of the people who are evil, but because of the people who don’t do anything about it.”
“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch and do nothing.”
This writer believes his quotes are quite apropos in today’s world in which nearly 8 billion humans live, just as they were back in Einstein’s day.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
