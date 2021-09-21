Do your part to reduce litter
Sept. 18 was National Clean-Up Day, an annual event aimed at raising awareness about litter and encouraging communities to do what they can to clean up their common spaces.
Did you know that cigarette butts are one of the most commonly littered items? Or that aluminum cans are littered five times more often than plastic water bottles? Or that the masks, gloves, and other gear used during COVID were littered as often as drinking straws?
According to Keep America Beautiful’s 2020 litter study, 50 billion pieces of trash are littered each year — roughly 152 pieces of litter per American.
These items are convenient and essential for public safety, but we must do our part to make sure they are disposed of properly. Bottles and cans belong in recycling bins, not rivers. Masks and gloves should be in the trash, not the gutter. Each of us can do our part to keep our communities clean.
More than 1 million people are expected to participate this year. While not everyone has time to attend a clean-up event, simply educating yourself about the problem of litter is one way to participate.
— James Bowers, Managing director,
Campaign for Recycling Awareness, RecyclingFacts.com
The state of Terre Haute South FB
The state of Terre Haute South football is poor. Through five games this year the offense has been awful. The defense has had moments of greatness but overall has been ok. Special teams are the one bright spot on the team. The kicker/punter should be team MVPs at this point. The passing game looks like peewee football and the running game isn’t much better.
How about let someone else play? It couldn’t hurt. It is obvious the passing and run games aren’t working so why not work on installing an offense the players can execute? Definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result. These are games that should be won or at least be competitive. This isn’t the MIC anymore. We aren’t playing Ben Davis, Center Grove, Carmel or Warren Central. The VCSC board, who one of the coaches is a member, needs to look at the product on the field and determine if that’s acceptable. It’s a shame we don’t live in Texas because we all know this wouldn’t be allowed to continue there.
— Chad Barnes, Brazil
More listening, less speaking
The same six letters of our alphabet are used to spell the words “silent” and “listen.”
The fact that we human beings have one mouth and two ears might lead one to believe that we are supposed to be silent and listen twice as much as we speak. Could it also be presumed that we do not remain silent enough so that we can better listen to one another and thereby get along better here on the planet which all 8 billion of us inhabit.
Something for all of us to think about as we go through our daily lives as social beings who interact with one another.
— William Greenwell, Terre Haute
