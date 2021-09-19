Protect yourself, those around you
To Mr. Gluck’s and Mr. Aitken’s letters of Sept. 1, 2021:
If you had someone with a cold sneeze in your face, would you rather have a mask on your face and or a mask on the sneezer’s face or no masks at all?
Percentages: I’m not a mathematician, but I think I would prefer the percentages offered by the vaccines for not getting the COVID virus at all, to the percentages of getting sick with COVID and hopefully surviving and not having any long-lasting after effects.
To those who are leaving it in the hands of God, God also gave you a brain. I think he meant for you to use it. Get vaccinated and wear your mask properly.
Protect your children and all the people around you. Let’s do what it takes to get our lives back to somewhat normal. I’m old (79), but I wouldn’t mind living for a few more years. Won’t you help me and others like me?
Yes, my husband and I are vaccinated and we still wear our masks where needed. When and if we need a booster shot, you better believe we will get it.
We are doing what we can to protect ourselves and those around us.
Won’t you do your part? Remember, you lose all your freedom if you’re dead.
— Deanna Evinger, Brazil
