For the last six years, someone is always writing a letter to the editor badmouthing Donald Trump. It’s easy to tell they’re left-wing Democrats.
What are these who hate Trump going to do when God Almighty (creator and ruler of this universe) puts Trump back into his rightful place as president?
Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump had their elections stolen, and God is going to put both of them back in office about the same time.
Everything they try to do to Trump just makes him stronger and more popular. He’s unstoppable because he’s God’s anointed and chosen one. God is going to put Trump and Netanyahu back in office this year. Nothing is impossible with God.
When he does, every reader of this newspaper will know that all those weekly writers badmouthing Trump are really enemies of the living God.
God is about to put a stop to all this nonsense in Washington, D.C. He’s doing a house cleaning. It doesn’t take a genius to realize that if God doesn’t step in, America is doomed.
Many in Washington, D.C., are going to prison, most for treason.
All that’s been going on in America has been by design by the “one world order” people, but God is stopping it, and them. Americans are going to be shocked at what our politicians have been doing behind the scenes.
The Bible says that when the wicked is in control, the people groan — high taxes, high gas, high food prices — but when the righteous is in control the people rejoice.
I can hardly wait for God to put Trump back in office. (It will be unprecedented.) We’ll have lower taxes, lower gas and lower food prices.
I know that before this year is up, and Trump is back in office, I will again be happy, happy, happy.
— Bill Combs, Terre Haute
