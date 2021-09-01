Pump water to save the West
The USA has spent billions to go to an atmosphere with no sustainability. The moon.
America’s piece of this world is on its fall to the same dilemma and ignoring what, from the beginning of time, was an answer to water, or the lack of.
From pictures of ancient populations, what have we seen? And it goes on today in all sorts of means to survival: Irrigation.
Too simple for our greatest minds to contemplate?
Our Mississippi/Missouri waterways and the funneling of tributaries (like the Ohio) are the answer to the West’s catastrophic dilemma. A foreseeable situation for generations past and present. Millions of gallons of water wasted. Destroying everything in its path. Flood waters and no supposition as to what value it could have.
Water is priceless.
While we spend billions piping gas and oil crisscrossing all over this country, why not pump water to the West?
The sparsely populated areas of the West are their availability to be open to such a project.
Where is all the brain power in our engineering schools? We’re creating our own moonscape West. We need to figure out how to sustain life here. Not on the moon. Not in space. Put pumps on our rivers and send the water West.
I’ve gone West for years and witnessed the draining of waterways, reservoirs, lakes and lack of snow-melt runoffs. Boat docks more than a half mile from the original lakes, standing out like ghosts of a different world. Water lines on mountains left by water that used to fill their gorges. Disappearing wildlife because of lack of forage growing on the mountain sides and plains.
The West’s world is dying.
— Carolyn Braner, Rosedale
Celebrate with plant-based foods
Labor Day offers a powerful reminder of the crucial gains experienced by American workers in the past century.
In 1894, when President Grover Cleveland proclaimed the first Monday in September as Labor Day, Americans worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks in abysmal conditions to eke out a living. They were treated as animals.
A century later, animals in factory farms still are.
Mother pigs suffer a lifetime in tight metal stalls.
Their babies are torn away, mutilated without anesthesia, crammed into crowded pens for six months, then slaughtered in the dawn of their lives.
Dairy cows spend their lives chained on a concrete floor. Each year, they are artificially impregnated to keep the milk flowing. Their babies are torn from their grieving mothers at birth and slaughtered for veal, so we can drink their milk.
As it did for American workers, relief for these sentient beings is in sight.
Our supermarkets offer a rich variety of convenient, healthful, delicious plant-based burgers, veggie dogs, and meat-free nuggets along with nut-based cheeses, ice creams, and other dairy-free desserts.
This Labor Day let’s all celebrate these plant-based options.
— Theo Mattson, Terre Haute
