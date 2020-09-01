A disturbing disregard for value of life
As the former coroner of Vigo County and a Board Certified Forensic Pathologist, I been involved in death investigation services for most of my 36-year career. Dealing with death on an almost daily basis requires that individuals in this profession develop coping mechanisms so as not to become overly emotional in performing the duties of the job.
Although outsiders may perceive this as becoming “desensitized” to death, such is not the case. Rather, in order to be able to ensure that deaths are thoroughly and objectively addressed, one must compartmentalize the emotional aspects from the scientific features of a case. Otherwise, professional objectivity suffers, things are missed, and there is a definite risk of not documenting the necessary features of a death required for the administration of justice, or addressing family concerns. This becomes a particular challenge when dealing with the death of children.
Nevertheless, forensic pathologists do have a side of them that allows for emotional investment in cases, which may result in the need to “speak out” when certain disturbing situations arise. Approximately one month ago, following a road rage incident, a man was shot in the parking lot of the Southside Kroger store. On behalf of the Vigo County Coroner’s office, I was the one to perform the autopsy, during which I was provided information concerning this case by investigators from the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department.
From the case summary provided by the first deputy to arrive at this scene, I learned that upon his arrival, a small crowd had gathered and was surrounding the victim of this shooting incident. What I found particularly disturbing, though, was his observation that as a man lay bleeding on the pavement, not a single individual was attempting to provide any aid or resuscitation efforts. Instead, essentially all those who were watching had out their cell phones and were recording this incident. I can only guess at how many of these individuals subsequently posted the video of a dying man to their Facebook pages or other social media. I also cynically wonder how many “likes” they received.
Although I fully realize that none of these individuals were necessarily medically trained, it does not take a great deal of skill to apply pressure to a bleeding wound and possibly prevent a death.
At the very least, any individual can provide comfort to an injured person without the benefit of medical training. Instead, it was apparently far more desirable for these individuals to be able to record and post a video of someone as they slowly died, than to behave like caring and compassionate human beings.
I have asked myself, how these individuals would feel if it were them or one of their loved ones who laid dying on the pavement, rather than a stranger. Would they hope that someone would step in and attempt to provide assistance? Or would they lay there and smile for the video? At what point has the need to post on social media replaced basic human compassion? Can I expect that those who received this video were appropriately outraged, and condemned this callous disregard for a human life? Or is this the new norm?
It is probably far too much to expect those who participated in this activity to come forward and apologize, or even to show remorse.
It was also apparently too much to expect that my attempt to reach out to a local media outlet would result in a report on this situation.
I would hope, as a physician, a resident of Vigo County, a parent, and a grandparent, that at the very least this would stimulate a discussion regarding the value of life. How about posting this question on social media, or discussing it in our schools or churches? What more can I say?
— Roland M. Kohr, M.D., Director of Laboratories, Terre Haute Regional Hospital
Good memories of great ballplayers
I certainly enjoyed reading the story in the Tribune-Star concerning the basketball prowess of Howie Johnson and Tom York. Having played softball for many years I was glad when Tom York became a softball pitcher.
I officiated basketball for 17 years in 1957 to 1974 in Indiana and Illinois including nine sectionals and two regionals in Indiana and I can say without a doubt that the two best shooters I ever saw were Howie Johnson of Marshall, Illinois, and Rex Morgan of Charleston, Illinois. If my recall is correct, I believe Rex Morgan played college basketball in Florida at Jacksonville with Artis Gilmore.
Now to change the subject, the letter to the editor in the Aug. 17, 2020, edition of the Tribune-Star concerning traffic at 25th Street and Margaret Avenue is absolutely correct as there is definitely needed a traffic light with left turn signals at that intersection.
— Fred R. Myers, Riley
Obama elections, prove something
Barack Obama did a wonderful thing as President of the United States of America. In fact, in my opinion, it is the only good thing he did as President. By being elected two times to the highest office in our nation he proved that the United States is in no way shape or form, systemically racist.
That’s all, that’s true, and it is a fact that the most left-leaning liberal cannot refute.
— Melody and Jeffrey Aitken, Terre Haute
•••
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers in its Readers’ Forum. We’d like to hear what you think on any issue. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.