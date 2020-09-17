Today’s youth must show responsibility
In a few years this nation’s youth will control the wealth, prosperity and political climate of this country. With the present pandemic, some members of that generation have displayed a disregard for the rules and regulations set forth by institutions of higher learning.
With today’s technology, an app could be required on every student’s phone such that it would track their movements. If violations occur, the result would be immediate suspension. All tuition would be forfeited and scholarships would be repaid by the individuals. All monies for room and board, on and off campus, would be forfeited.
The COVID-19 pandemic has the potential to be the greatest gatherer of human death since the Plague. Institutions of higher learning have been the leaders in developing concepts to improve the health and well-being of the human race. Students attending an institution of higher learning have the capability to make a difference. The frivolity that some students are displaying with their disregard of rules and regulations throughout the USA cannot be tolerated.
College administrations are at a crossroads. Is it money or integrity? Is a student’s youthfulness an excuse for the disregard of common safety practices?
— Lawrence Szymanski, 1970 graduate of ISU, South Bend
Best approach is to vote in person
Many of us go to gas stations for gasoline, to grocery stores for groceries and other routine actions without freaking out about the safety related to COVID-19. So why all the fear about going to the voting center to vote? The media continues to report this fear and the Tribune-Star has articles about it by liberal individuals.
Voting in person is not more unsafe than these other activities. Thankfully in Indiana we have absentee ballots available particularly for individuals who are over 65 (the elderly) with greater risk related to COVID-19. These ballots require the individual to be a registered voter and request a ballot.
There is a national effort by some states to have general mail-in ballots. These are to be sent out to many individuals, mostly those who are on the registered voter list. These ballots will be sent regardless of whether the person is dead, moved to another address or moved to another state. When these ballots are returned they should have the signature checked.
However, some states do not require confirmation of the signature. What a mess. Our vote should count and we need to ensure that it does by voting in person.
— Gene Knoefler, Terre Haute
