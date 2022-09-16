Doing dirty work on Trump’s behalf
I wonder if letter writer Bill Combs (Sept. 9, 2022) has an AR-15 and baseball bat tucked away in his closet to make sure that “God almighty (creator and ruler of this universe) puts Trump back into his rightful place as president?”
The people who did that kind of thing on Jan. 6 are now facing felony prison sentences and other penalties. He claims “nothing is impossible with God.” Maybe he forgot about Revelations 22:20. “Surely I am coming soon.” He hasn’t come back in 2022 years. That prediction didn’t work out too well. He claims Trump is “God’s anointed and chosen one.” Did Bill Combs invisible friend whisper that into his little ear and forget to tell it to the believers who voted for Biden? This is Christian delusion on steroids.
The problem is that Trump is demanding to be put back in office and conning people like Combs to do the dirty work.
— Bill Cain, Terre Haute
Sizing up the political enemy
This is directed at columnist John Krull:
I have been reading your Democrat rantings in the Tribune-Star. It makes me wonder about the one-sidedness of what is being taught in classes at the Franklin [College] Pulliam School of Journalism.
No wonder our country is in such terrible shape. Why do I read it? It’s called “know your enemy.”
— Sylvia Jurgonski, Terre Haute
