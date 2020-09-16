Take special care with mailed ballots
Here are five mistakes people make that could disqualify their mail-in ballot and how to avoid them:
1) Improperly filling out your ballot. Use black or blue ink. Fill in the oval completely. Follow the instructions.
2) Forgetting to sign the envelope. This is the most common reason for rejection.
3) Using a different signature from what the state has on file. If you think your signature may have changed, update it with your local elections office. (Only 21 states have an established “cure” process to signatures that do not match. Indiana is not one of them. If your signature does not match in Indiana, your ballot will be rejected and your vote will not be counted. You will never know this has happened because they do not contact you. Indiana does not tell you when they reject your ballot or offer a way to remedy it. This needs to be changed now. Call or write!
There needs to be some form of contact information, phone or email on hand to let the voter know the problem and give them the chance of correcting it so their vote counts.
4) Not including required additional documentation (i.e. copy of ID, witnesses, etc.). We do not have to do this in Indiana.
5) Sending your ballot back too late. Vote early, mail early. In Indiana, county election officials must receive the ballot by mail no later than noon on Tuesday, Nov. 3, regardless of when it’s postmarked.
Per the Indianapolis Star, in the 2016 general election, only 58% of Hoosier voters cast ballots.
— DJ Bland, Terre Haute
Indiana follows southern states
Although Indiana’s official nickname is “The Hoosier State,” its unofficial, but perhaps more accurate, nickname is “The Northernmost Southern State.” That shouldn’t be surprising, given that Indiana politicians were largely controlled by the Ku Klux Klan during the 1920s (and some may argue that, in spirit, they still are).
But if Indiana’s governor and legislators are embarrassed by this moniker, they have a funny way of showing it. After all, Indiana is just one of six states that does not allow COVID-19 to be used as a reason to request an absentee ballot. What are the others? Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
— David R. Hoffman, South Bend
Reagan, Bushes better than Trump
Thank you, Jackie Crowder, for the letter in Readers’ Forum on Sept. 3, 2020, headlined “Future at stake, vote Trump out.”
You, Jackie, could not say it more truthfully and exactly about the shameful, despicable, dictatorial person Trump is.
I’m a Democrat and would even love to have Reagan or both Bushes back as President than Trump.
— John Glazner, Terre Haute
