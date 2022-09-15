Many reasons to be suspicious of Trump
The FBI had every reason and right to retrieve those documents at Mar-a-Lago. After being subpoenaed to hand them over, Trump held on to the classified materials including nuclear security, which absolutely no one can de-classify. The papers Trump held in his possession were not properly de-classified. Trust me, the FBI would know.
In June, Trump’s lawyer stated there were no more classified matters at Mar-a-Lago, but 11 boxes, one beyond Top Secret (SCI) were found. So the 15 boxes Trump previously submitted obviously did not contain what the FBI wanted.
Contrary to what the GOP would have you believe, no framing or planting of evidence occurred in order to reframe the narrative and make Trump the victim.
When the DOJ filed the motion to unseal the search warrant (which Trump could have done since he had a copy), it revealed violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction of justice and criminal handling and removal of government records.
What reason would Trump have to keep these records clearly marked Top Secret/SCI? Who else saw these papers transported from the White House to Mar-a-Lago? One last thought: Did Trump make copies?
— Anita Griffith, Vermilion, Ill.
Vote for democracy in upcoming election
There is a national effort to take over elections by putting election deniers in charge of them.
Consider Destiny Scott Wells, the Democrat running for Indiana Secretary of State.
She doesn’t want to limit early voting, or take away qualifiers for absentee voting by mail. Her Trumpy opponent does.
Our incumbent senator has put party over country time and time again. Consider Tom McDermott (D) for the U.S. Senate. He doesn’t think we need military-style assault rifles in our communities, and he will vote to codify Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.
If you wonder why your politicians are ignoring you, it’s because the Supreme Court’s ruling in Citizens United lets money from undisclosed fat cats or dark money talk louder than you and every other voter. But you can change that. Democracy is on the ballot Nov. 8; everyone’s choice is at stake. Vote smart.
— Doug and Susan Davis, Bloomington
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.