Balancing rights not difficult with vaccinations
A Sept. 12 news item reported that a customer who refused to wear a mask in a Wells Fargo bank waited in the parking lot to violently ambush the manager at the end of his shift. And several governors of red states criticized the mandatory presidential order for federal employees to get vaccinated against covid.
When we travel by air we go through security check at the airport mandated by federal regulation. When we drive a car the driver and any fellow passenger in the front seat are required to wear seat belts in almost all states. And we are prohibited to smoke inside a government and most private buildings by local and state regulations. Today the debate is whether an individual or a group can be mandated to wear a mask or be vaccinated against covid. But our individual freedom does not give us the right to infect others.
The priority of the common good over the individual rights is evident in the U.S Constitution in the very first line: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Consider the Bill of Rights, where protections of individuals are often described in language that leaves no room for exception. For example, the First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government ...”
However, U.S. law also includes plenty of room for those who might use it to promote the common good. The Fourth Amendment, for example, uses less absolute rights language and more language meant to protect everyone. By banning only unreasonable searches and seizures it recognizes that there are reasonable ones — those that are in the public interest and will make everyone better off.
Furthermore, U.S. courts have historically recognized the importance of balancing individual rights with the common good. Court interpretations of the law often limit individual liberties in order to safeguard the public interest. For example, searches lacking individualized suspicion have repeatedly been upheld by the courts if there are good reasons for them, whether these reasons are said to fall under a “special needs exception” or a “public safety exception” to the Fourth Amendment.
Sobriety checkpoints that stop all or randomly chosen drivers, rather than only those whose driving shows signs of being intoxicated, are legally permissible, as is the use of metal detectors in airports and public buildings to search the belongings and persons of millions of people each day. Even the First Amendment has been judged by the Supreme Court to allow for a number of restrictions on speech for the sake of the common good, including the barring of incitement, obscenity, threats, slander and child pornography.
Although the U.S. courts have done much to recognize the value of the common good as well as individual rights, striking the right balance between protecting the public interest and maintaining personal rights shouldn’t be difficult in the vaccination and mask-wearing campaigns.
— Khwaja A. Hasan, Formerly of Terre Haute
