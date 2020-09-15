Voter drop boxes not legal in state
In response to Dr. Carly Schmitt’s letter published in the Trib-Star on Sept. 7, she seems to be putting the onus on Vigo County officials to provide drop boxes for voters who wish to use that method to deliver their completed absentee ballots for tabulation in the upcoming election.
Had Dr. Schmitt taken the time to look at Indiana state law, she would have found out why this is not possible. Indiana Code 3-11-10-24 (c) (1-7) gives specific instruction as to how completed ballots are to be delivered. One is by means of the United States mail service.
The second is to deliver the sealed ballot envelope to the county election board.
Dr. Schmitt did post an incorrect statement regarding the second means of ballot delivery. While the Vigo County Courthouse is closed for many of its regular day-to-day duties, it is not closed for the purpose of delivering a ballot, nor is an appointment needed. Simply bring your ballot to the courthouse any time it is open — 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday. Come in the west doors where you will need to go through the security desk run by the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department that all visitors to the courthouse do.
Tell the deputy you have a ballot to hand deliver, and they will guide you the few steps to the proper office.
If voter drop boxes are to come to Indiana, they will need be approved by the legislature, and codified into law.
— Jerry Arnold, Terre Haute
Rely on science, not the politics
Tens of thousands of Americans have died unnecessarily because, from day one, our “leaders” politicized the coronavirus (COVID-19). Trump lied early and often about the dangers of the virus, delaying mobilization of resources for more than a month. The CDC buckled under political pressure and watered down its guidelines on reopening schools and COVID-19 testing. Infectious disease specialists like Fauci have been muzzled and replaced by a compliant radiologist and the MyPillow guy.
COVID-19 treatments promoted by Trump included hydroxychloroquine and injecting disinfectant. Facing political pressure, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for hydroxychloroquine, an authorization later revoked.
Fortunately, Trump’s disinfectant suggestion elicited little more than an expression of frozen disbelief from Dr. Birx.
EUAs based on politics rather than science pose real dangers. Poorly characterized medical products can have serious consequences, especially when given to millions of individuals. Hence, issuing an EUA for any vaccine still in early phase 3 clinical testing is irresponsible and borders on insane for the unconventional COVID-19 vaccines.
The COVID-19 vaccines currently at the forefront are unconventional because they are based on injecting an mRNA. The mRNA carries the instructions for making the coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) spike protein, and thus cells receiving the mRNA manufacture the spike protein. Our immune system recognizes the spike protein as foreign and reacts by producing antibodies and specific immune cells. Maybe, perhaps, possibly, we gain some immunity to the coronavirus.
The process is straightforward except for the requirement to get the mRNA into cells. Naked mRNA will not enter cells. The mRNA has to be incorporated into a “harmless” replication-defective adenovirus or encapsulated in lipids (fats). Both adenoviruses and lipid capsules can trigger unwanted immune responses.
The bottom line is that any vaccine, and especially an unconventional vaccine, must be thoroughly tested before being released. Issuing a scientifically unsound vaccine EUA to satisfy some political objective will lead to mistrust. Early mistrust of the process will lead to rejection of the vaccine even if further testing shows that the vaccine is safe and effective.
Please let science dictate at least one aspect of our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Jim Hughes, Terre Haute
Are we destined to live in fear?
Ignorance, idiocy, denial, lies, predators, opportunists, looters, shooters and cranks.
People who have no desire to make a positive difference legally.
When this is all sorted out, how much real change will occur? Will police ignore Black crime to avoid being disciplined for some imagined slight? Will people stop and obey when they encounter police and trust the system?
Stupidity reigns on both sides of the spectrum and all lives matter, but burning and killing are not the answer.
Why aren’t there protests when a 4-year-old is shot playing outside? Why aren’t there protests when a baby is shot in its crib?
Do Black deaths only matter when police are involved? It would seem that the importance of true justice would override the racial divide and all people would come forward and identify these criminals from all sides.
If we continue to let the bullies and the agitators and the media divide us we are destined to live in fear and frustration until society finally collapses and an adversary without conscience rules our world.
God bless America.
— Ernest Garwood, Paris, Illinois
