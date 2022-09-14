Remembering Pam Milam, 50 years later
On the evening of Sept. 16, 1972, 50 years ago, I received a call that my sister, Pam Milam, wasn’t at a previously arranged meeting at ISU’s Lincoln Quad. My father and I immediately drove to campus where we quickly found her in her cherished car which was now her tomb.
She had been the prey of a person who had killed and assaulted before, but who had not served a sentence that would spare my sister’s life. He wasn’t identified for 47 years.
Chief Shawn Keen dedicated 11 years of his talents, skills and unwavering persistence to solving Pam’s case, and I’m immensely grateful for his work and that of everyone else who contributed. He finally identified the person who hunted, kidnapped and extinguished her life. Even without a name, Chief Keen’s continued efforts did my heart good by showing her case wasn’t forgotten. But knowing what happened made the first-in-the-morning and last-at-night question of what happened go away. If only our parents had met Chief Keen.
The Tribune-Star followed the case and provided updates through the years. This is another demonstration of the importance of local newspapers, and I thank you.
Pam would have continued to influence our lives for the better and to enjoy life if given the opportunity. As my sister and my best friend, life is duller without her, but I try to carry on her best qualities and can now think more of her and less of her last hours.
— Sam (Sheila A. Milam), Pam’s sister
Washington, D.C.
Our nation is under assault
The most recent letter by Gail Henneman, sticking with Trump, shows a sector of society that is detrimental, dangerous and if they succeed, will destroy the very foundation that America was built on.
A recent valid poll shows that 35 percent of Republicans would prefer to live in/under a dictatorship government. They and the Trump/Maga supporters see Trump and the Republican Congress people as the way to establish the dictatorship style of government that Trump displayed during his four year reign.
This dictatorship style of government will depend on such groups as The Proud Boys, Gatekeepers, QAnon and other like-minded groups to provide the violence and “muscle” to subvert elections, laws and our Constitution and abolish democracy and the rights that protect us all.
America and all it stands for is under siege and assault, not from a foreign nation, but by some of its own people. Again, I implore you to wake up. This isn’t a drill, your very way of life depends on how and who you vote for.
— Ron Hastings, Clinton
