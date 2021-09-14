Hoosiers deserve fair district maps
As the ranking Democratic member of the House Elections Committee, I’ve had the opportunity to attend five public hearings all around the state to learn more about what Hoosiers care about when it comes to new district maps for the Legislature.
What I learned in these meetings is that Hoosiers want answers. They want to know how the maps are going to be drawn, what data is going to be used and most importantly, how they can get involved.
It is essential that all Hoosiers feel like their voices are being heard.
We all know that when voters don’t feel like they are being heard, they don’t show up at the polls. That doesn’t sit well with me, especially considering the fact that Indiana currently ranks 48th nationally in political engagement.
As an educator attempting to shape the minds of teenagers, I am well aware that my students will be voting in the next couple of years.
What the Legislature does with the maps now will determine how much faith they’ll have in their government. It will determine if their districts have representation that dutifully advocates for their interests. It will determine if they have competitive districts that provide choices on the ballot.
I want to ensure these maps give them a reason to turn up and exercise their civic duty. Rigging the system by gerrymandering our maps again and conducting meetings without giving them any answers to their questions is not an option and is an insult to our voters.
There are many factors to consider when we talk about how we’re going to draw these maps. Things like contiguity and compactness are certainly important, but It should be our top priority to ensure that voters have faith in the political process. They need to know their voices aren’t being taken away from them before they even get to the polls.
Hoosiers want the process to be fair, transparent and they want to be included. They’ve made their opinions known. Now we need to listen. The gravity of the decisions we make now will reverberate for the next 10 years and we must get this right.
— State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, HD 43, D-Terre Haute
Roadmap exists for better foreign policy
As we watch Russia and China cozy up to each other and inflict general chaos on the rest of the world, I pine for a simpler time.
Moments like President Obama’s “red line in the sand” with Syria and President George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” declaration in Iraq make me wish we had Richard Nixon to kick around. I wouldn’t want him in office, just present long enough to give us some pointers, particularly on China.
In his book “Beyond Peace” Nixon warned that “Chinese leaders don’t respond constructively to ultimatums.” We didn’t take heed, and neither political party has distinguished itself in foreign policy since perhaps George H.W. Bush and his National Security Advisor Brent Scowcroft.
Vietnam era Defense Secretary Robert McNamara would be my go-to source for counsel on Afghanistan. Ironic? Maybe. McNamara’s failures in Vietnam can’t be overlooked, but unlike many subsequent leaders, he learned from, and owned up to his mistakes. McNamara’s painstaking efforts to set us straight in foreign conflicts are well documented in several books and “The Fog of War” documentary. Whether we learn is up to us.
I never fought in Vietnam, nor did I lose a loved one there. If I had, my views on these men might be very different. But they’re long gone, and we’re still making Vietnam-level mistakes.
For all their flaws, Nixon and McNamara tried to leave us a roadmap on how to do better. They can’t make us listen.
— Jim Newton, Itasca, Ill.
Troubled by flag positions on 9/11
My wife and I were out driving to get some things on 9/11 and happened to notice that the Courthouse, fire station on Margaret Avenue, Army reserve unit on Margaret Avenue, and the Marine Reserve unit were still at full staff with their flags.
This astonished us since most people were flying their flags at half staff as the president directed to honor the 9/11 victims. I don’t know why these entities would show no respect for the victims of such an attack on our country.
If there is a reason I would like to know it. I am a Marine Vietnam veteran.
— Ron Horndasch, Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers.
