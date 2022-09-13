SoPs join climate action projects
We, the Providence Community, are motivated to care for God’s wondrous creation and be responsible stewards of the resources God has given us. For years, the Sisters of Providence and our associates have worked to actively address the world’s urgent environment and social problems. We have made personal and corporate commitments to reduce our carbon footprint through lifestyle changes by reducing energy usage, meat consumption and use of single-use plastics. We have committed to other measures as well. However, we are poignantly aware that, try as we might, it is virtually impossible to eliminate all personal and corporate greenhouse emissions. Now we have found a tool to help us “pay back” for some of those emissions.
Catholic Climate Action Projects (CathCAP), a project of the Catholic Climate Covenant and the Association of U.S. Catholic Priests, created an online platform which serves as a vehicle for schools, universities, parishes and others who are part of Pope Francis’ Laudato Si’ Action Platform to pay a certain amount per ton of greenhouse gases emitted. The project through CathCAP focuses specifically on air and car travel. While the fund will not eliminate the negative effects of the emissions, the contributed money will be used for projects that will make an ecological impact. Yearly, 95 percent of the monies we contribute will be made available for us to support approved climate initiatives either on our campus at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, or elsewhere. The remaining 5 percent will be designated use of CathCAP.
Here’s how it works. Parties interested in participating go to the CathCAP website and submit their average number of miles driven per week and average miles per gallon for their vehicle. Then, the website calculates their “carbon offset” and participants contribute accordingly. Additionally, those who engage in air travel can enter their city of origin and city of destination, and CathCAP calculates their “carbon offset” for the trip, based on the statistics that most passenger planes emit approximately 40 pounds of CO2 per mile and transport around 136 people at a time. For example, a round trip flight from Indianapolis to Boston costs $8.44.
We, the Providence Community, are inviting you to join us in this worthwhile endeavor to help “offset” carbon emissions. If you would like to participate in the CathCAP project, go to the CathCAP website at www.cathcap.org, and choose the Sisters of Providence or go directly to our contribution page at cathcap.org/contribute/001Jx000000Cii3IAC. Your participation will help fund our ecological impact projects.
While no one is completely responsible for the climate catastrophe we are currently facing, each of us has a responsibility to do our part. By engaging in the CathCAP project, we hope all will become more aware of carbon impacts to the health of Earth from our use of fossil fuels.
Our group representative is Justice Promoter Sister Barbara Battista, SP. Please feel free to contact her at bbattista@spsmw.org for more information.
— Sisters Dawn Tomaszewski, Jeanne Hagelskamp, Laura
Parker, Anne Therese Falkenstein and Carole Kimes
The Leadership Team of the Sisters of Providence
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods
Documents don’t belong to Trump
To the writer of the letter defending Trump and his having documents at his retreat, I must ask the following question: Are you blind?
Having documents that belong to people of the United States at an unsecured location is strictly against the law. These documents belong to the National Archives. Trump is just what he appears to be — a blowhard, self-centered individual who thinks the laws of this land do not apply to him. I cannot understand the support this “crook” receives.
I didn’t vote for him and if he tries to run in 2024 I will do everything in my power to see he isn’t elected. He has been impeached twice. Doesn’t that indicate just how much he obeys any laws at all? Just what did he do for the average citizen when he was in office? All he did was feather his own nest. Wake up and smell the coffee, Trump followers; he is just what he is. A crook.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
Inside info on God’s intentions?
This is a reply to letter writer Bill Combs, who must be God’s inside man. What will I do if God puts Trump back in office?
I’m not going to get in a religion argument with him. I’ll just say if God put men into the White House he would have found a way to keep Obama.
— Mike Travelstead, Terre Haute
