The facts about systemic racism
Well, Melody and Jeffrey Aitken, you sure told us, but that is all you did. Claims that there is no systemic racism in America are blatantly dishonest, and that dishonesty is a form of racism. Additionally, a smug, self-righteous declaration of “no systemic racism” coming from Trump supporters has no credibility.
Systemic racism in America is much more complicated than the simple, narrow way you seem to envision. Certainly electing Barack Obama twice as President was an encouraging message regarding race relations in America, but it wasn’t much more than a glimmer of hope that we could get beyond our deeply rooted racial divide.
I guess all the discussions going on around race relations and social injustice this year haven’t been enough to convince you that we have a significant problem with systemic racism in this country. So, while you may choose to parrot poster children of the Dunning-Kruger Effect like Larry Kudlow or a disingenuous, sound-bite padding Nikki Haley, the truth is in the data.
For Black Americans, they have always had higher unemployment rates than whites; when they “whiten” their name, they get significantly more call backs for jobs, but then are still less likely to get the job; the average black worker earns only 62% of what average white workers make; poverty rates for blacks are more than twice that of whites; white children do significantly better than their parents at attaining a higher income bracket than black children; academic attainment by whites is still much higher than for blacks in areas of higher college placement and college attendance; though illegal, a much greater number of black mortgage applicants are denied than whites, with 30% fewer blacks owning homes than whites: while blacks only make up 12% of the total population, they make up 33% of our prison numbers; and since 2015, police shot and killed 13 whites per million versus 31 blacks per million.
This and more is what Systemic Racism looks like.
Of all the truth that has been abandoned these past few years, the most important may be that we are all in this together. Electing Biden instead of Trump will be necessary to again provide a glimmer of hope that we can become a more unified and just society, but it would be naive to think that the deep divisions of race and ideology will be substantially diminished anytime soon.
— Don Rogers, Terre Haute
A con man with no moral fiber
I read with absolute dismay another letter defending Trump and his actions as our supposed President. Trump knew in January that the pandemic was coming. He called it a Democratic hoax so the Democrats could use it to impeach him. His own son called the virus a hoax. His recommendations for a cure were not only dangerous but not proven by scientific facts. Instead of listening to the experts on this kind of disease he put forth his supposed educated guesses.
How many died from listening to the drivel Trump was pushing isn’t known. His whole attitude of “it is what it is” displays a complete lack of empathy for the suffering of millions of people and his spreading his own version of the “hoax” has cost thousands of lives.
Now he has made remarks disparaging the military and those who have given there lives to protect the freedoms we hold dear. During Vietnam he got deferments for having bone spurs. These were paid for by his father and Trump made remarks indicating his war was chasing coeds and sleeping with as many as possible.
This is the type of man we have as leader of our once great democracy.
This man lacks the moral fiber needed to be a leader. His constant inviting of the Russians to interfere in our elections should be warning enough of his intention.
To those who support this imitation of a man, I have one question; How has your life improved under his leadership? I will await your answers in the future. Tell me one thing he has done for the average citizen.
We are approximately 50 days away from our national elections. The choice is clear to any thinking person. Re-elect a self-made dictator who has as his only goal the enrichment of his family and himself or elect Joe Biden.
Instead of fanning the fames of racism and hatred as Trump has done, Biden is preaching unity. Instead of trying to destroy Obamacare, Biden is preaching universal health care. Instead of disrespecting our military with careless and hateful remarks, Biden praises them. The choice couldn’t be any clearer.
To those of you who have the flags and yard signs supporting the demi-god Trump, I have only this to say ... shame on you all. Have you forgotten what our country stands for? Have you forgotten our promise to the world that our country offers equality for all? Have you forgotten the promise of a better life for our children than we have had? Have you become so blinded by the lies and half-truths spread by Trump that you no longer recognize the truth?
He is simply a con man who has as his only purpose to blow smoke until you accept his versions of our country. Please don’t let this happen. We have been warned repeatedly that the Russians will again try to help Trump win reelection.
If they succeed, we can say goodbye to our country. Only your vote stands between Trump’s anarchy and his dictatorship.
— Shirley A. Thomas, Brazil
Outraged by face-mask trash
As I run my miles on Third Street and U.S. 41 South beyond Springhill Road to 7th Street on a daily basis, I see powder-blue face-mask trash everywhere — road side areas, grass, parking lots, etc.
Why must these people discard in public areas what is apparently diseased trash? After all, Vigo County as of Sept. 2 posted 1,383 confirmed cases as the positive count forges dangerously onward on a daily basis.
And, yes, these are only confirmed numbers. Actual infection rates are more than likely 10 to 15 times these confirmed rates.
And yet, these people continue to throw down their used masks without any regard for the health, safety and welfare of others. Ostensibly, the community feeling on this issue is: Who cares!
Well, I care. And I say to you lazy morons who throw down your used masks onto public property, get off your fat butts and do the right thing. Find a proper receptacle to discard your used masks.
— Earl Beal, Terre Haute
Appreciation for roadway repairs
First, I want to thank the paper for highlighting the upcoming road repair work planned this fall in the county. That article also reminded me to send a belated thank you to the city road crew for the beautiful — and fast — job they did in August repairing Keane Lane, which runs between Poplar Street and Wabash Avenue just behind Deming Park.
As someone who commutes on it daily, I could painfully count the potholes and cracks (almost a hundred?) that I had to drive over — yes, these were getting filled every spring, but that didn’t make it easy.
Now it is smooth, clear, beautifully lined down the middle and along each edge, and a joy to drive on. Thank you so much.
— Jean Kristeller, Terre Haute
Way too much
Vigo County Council proposal of what to give county employees is way too much. Let them get what we retirees get. This will help with other expenses and maybe “water down” the usual excuse of “we have no money in the budget for that.”
— Bob Spruill, Terre Haute
