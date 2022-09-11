Time to observe Constitution Week
On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett signed a proclamation declaring September 17-23 as Constitution Week, encouraging Terre Haute residents to reaffirm the ideals the framers of the Constitution had in 1787.
Constitution Week has had a long history. In 1955, the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution asked Congress to set aside September 17-23 dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The annual celebration was signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956.
Join with members of the NSDAR in celebrating the 235th anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution by taking time this week to reflect on the lofty principles that form the basis of our great country. Constitution Week is an excellent time to learn more about this important document and celebrate the freedoms it gave us.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is one of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world. DAR has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and several foreign countries. DAR members promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service and more. For additional information about DAR and its relevant mission, visit www.dar.org.
— Teresa Barton, Terre Haute
Trump back in office? Not likely
To letter writer Mr. Combs: I am one of those Orange Menace haters. Let me be perfectly clear. God is not going to put that lying, cheating, thieving, misogynistic, dictator/racist/white supremacist/QAnon lover (shall I go on) back in office this year and not ever.
The only way he would end up in the White House again is if blind, ignorant, Bible thumpers who profess to be Christian but approve of despicable blobs of protoplasm like him vote him back in. He should be condemned and in prison, not praised, and it is nauseating that anyone in his right mind would think he is good for our country.
— Ann Carlisle, Terre Haute
