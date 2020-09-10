State of denial on systemic racism
Oh my heavens, surely the letter from Melody and Jeffrey Aitken published Sept. 2, 2020, was written with sarcasm in mind. Otherwise, stating that the U.S. is in “no way shape or form, systemically racist” has got to be the dumbest thing I have read in a long time (other than those letters where people who know nothing about how socialism works bemoan the Democrat non-agenda to make the U.S. a socialist country. Read up people and learn some facts about how socialism really works and don’t confuse socialism with social programs, as in Social Security).
People voted for President Obama in the 2008 election because there was a recession going on, caused by a Republican administration and, for crying out loud, McCain picked a total incompetent as his running mate, making people question his judgment. No wonder he lost with Sarah “I can see Russia from my house” Palin (yes, I know she didn’t actually say this, but I would hope you get my point).
In 2012, President Obama was running against Mitt Romney, another Republican and LDS (which makes mainstream Christians twitchy, kind of like how Catholics were viewed with suspicion in the JFK days), and Obama’s policies were starting to turn the recession around, contrary to Romney’s claims. Not to mention, oh gee, the tea party, the birther movement, the Supreme Court screwing up the Voting Rights Act, law enforcement and its high-profile killings of people of color, racial unrest in Ferguson, Mo., and a massacre at a Black church in Charleston, S.C., where the white shooter was waving a Confederate flag. Shall I go on?
The perception that the U.S. had given up its Jim Crow policies and racism was on the wane was not borne out by the facts. There are thousands of scholarly articles on the web that discuss the systemic racism in America, so get a clue. And while we’re at it, it is not just people of color who are being targeted. Anyone who is not a WASP is fair game for the far-right extremists (and don’t even try to tell me they don’t exist because you know they do).
Unfortunately, the Orange Menace and his sycophant cohorts in the White House are whipping those extremists into a froth and have made it OK to fly your hate flag. Pathetic.
— Ann Sackrider Carlisle, Terre Haute
Cutting Medicare, SS will hurt people
Why are those idiots in Washington so hell-bent on cutting Social Security and Medicare?
They obviously don’t care that a lot of us are doing good to keep a roof over our heads, even with help.
Maybe they should spend more time thinking about what’s best for the people who vote them into office.
— Gretchen VanPelt, Brazil
