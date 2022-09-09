CANDLES condemns Patriot Front Indy march
On Saturday, Sept. 3, the hate group, Patriot Front, marched in downtown Indianapolis. CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center strongly condemns this demonstration of Neo-Nazi ideology.
There are many active Neo-Nazi hate groups in the United States, and this particular group is responsible for much of the anti-Semitic propaganda across the country. CANDLES has been the target of hate propaganda several times in the past year from hate groups, so we understand this firsthand.
Synagogues and Jewish organizations are regular targets across the U.S. and a growing number of these incidents have been violent. According to the Anti-Defamation League, Patriot Front has targeted Jewish institutions in the past year.
“The Holocaust did not begin with gas chambers. It began with propaganda,” Jennifer Thuma, CANDLES Board President, said. “It ended with the murder of over 6 million Jews and millions of others who spoke out or were marginalized by the Nazis. Many average people went along out of fear and sometimes to further their own gain in society, politically and financially. Thus, CANDLES speaks out to raise awareness and educate.”
At CANDLES, we dedicate ourselves to teaching the lessons of the past to inform the present and to shape the future. Now more than ever, we encourage the public to speak out, be active in causes that work against hate, and to learn more about our work to educate. Be a light in dark times, learn more about history, lessons of the Holocaust and our work at CANDLES Holocaust Museum & Education Center. As CANDLES founder, Eva Kor, once said, “Each day do something to make this world better.”
— Troy Fears, Executive Director
CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center
Terre Haute
The Tribune-Star is committed to publishing a diversity of opinions from readers. Email us at opinion@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.