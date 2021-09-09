Grandparents Day reminds us to value older Americans
Sept. 12 is Grandparents Day and families are hoping to make up for time lost to the pandemic. We are more aware than ever that time together is precious. That’s why a new trend in prescription drug pricing has us concerned.
Many policymakers, including those working on Medicare, have turned to a group called the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) to put a price on prescription drugs. ICER — an organization heavily funded by Enron billionaire John Arnold — claims its method saves money, but the formula relies on cutting access to treatment for those who need it most.
Part of ICER’s formula includes a measurement known as the Quality-Adjusted Life Year (QALY). Unfortunately, QALY-based analyses have been used by many foreign countries to ration healthcare for people with disabilities and those who are older or sicker. So far, the U.S. government has not allowed QALY-based coverage policies in Medicare and Medicaid, but ICER is lobbying Congress to change our laws and put ICER in charge of deciding the value of our loved ones’ medications.
You can’t put a price on extra time with loved ones. Don’t let ICER’s supporters change that.
— Sue Peschin, President and CEO
Alliance for Aging Research
Event set to raise Alzheimer’s funds
On Sept. 18, hundreds of people in Terre Haute will join the fight against Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias during the annual Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Plans are moving forward to host the event in person at Wolf Field at ISU, with the option to watch an online ceremony and walk from home.
We volunteer for the Walk in honor of family members who have passed away from the disease and in honor of all of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.
About 110,000 Hoosiers are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease and another 215,000 are serving as unpaid family caregivers.
Please join us on Sept. 18 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s or in raising funds and awareness by registering at alz.org/Indiana/walk. Every dollar raised helps advance the Alzheimer’s Association’s dementia research and fund local support programs in Terre Haute for families who have been affected by this disease.
— Somer Nourse and Amy Wotring
Terre Haute Walk to End Alzheimer’s Committee
