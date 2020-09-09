Paranoia gripping frightened nation
It has now been 172 days since we had 15 days to flatten the curve. The state of Indiana has 40-50% of its ICU beds empty and deaths per day are still in single digits in a state with nearly 7 million people. Cases continue to rise even though deaths and hospitalization continues to decline. Case counting has become the new measure even though a recent New York Times article proved that up to 90% of tests could be false positives. Which means Vigo County may have 2 new cases of COVID, not 22.
This is ridiculous and I’m shocked at how easily Hoosiers are still accepting their loss of liberties and livelihoods.
The seroprevalence or antibody study from I.U. Fairbanks School of Public Health published in the Annals of Internal Medicine has determined that the infection fatality rate (IFR) for COVID-19 is .26 for all ages. For comparison, the flu is .1.
The study also broke out the risk of death by age groups and the results are shockingly underwhelming. For anyone 40 years old and under, the risk of death from COVID is .01. That is one-tenth the risk for flu. For individuals 40-59 the IFR is .12. For individuals 60 and over, the IFR is 1.71. For individuals over 60, the IFR for flu is .8. So roughly twice as deadly for older people.
So here we are with a very defined set of guidelines of who should be protected and how to handle the virus and yet the Governor, his advisers, school corporations, local health officials, and university administrators are embracing and catering to fear and draconian mandates. Even today, my son in his senior year stated, “Dad, I just realized that I may never get to go to school with my friends again.” Why? Because his last name doesn’t begin with a letter between L-Z. What on earth are we doing to our children? This is heartbreaking.
ISU embraces panic and fear as well. I have 2 children both attending a mix of online and in-person classes because professors are too frightened to meet in-person. Most recently, Greek events, even though they are being held online, have been canceled by Interim Vice President for Student Affairs Andy Morgan Ph.D. (ahem). Is Dr. Morgan aware of new data that demonstrates viruses can now be transmitted through WiFi?
No. Dr. Morgan’s decision is without reason. It is the action of a panicked hysteric making laws because … science? He should be ashamed. The flu will kill more ISU students than COVID, but the hysterics demand their sacrifice so Greek life be damned. Thanks, Dr. Morgan. You’ve allowed a minority of paranoid hand-wringers to dictate life for your students based on zero evidence.
I will end with this. In 1968-69, when the U.S. had a population that was 130 million less than now, the Hong Kong Flu tore through the country and killed over 100,000. How did we deal with it? There was a music festival in upstate New York where 500,000 people slept in a muddy field for 3 days. Fear is the new virtue and our leaders are weak. Open the schools. Open the state. End the useless mask mandate.
— Eric Brown, Terre Haute
Democrats have changed radically
First of all, if you know me, you know that I fully support President Trump for a second term. I’ve always been very adamant about my political affiliation and that affiliation has been with the Democratic Party, until four years ago.
My family has always been Republican, but I liked what the Democratic Party represented at that time. I was always an advocate for the blue-collar workers and I truly believed that the Democratic Party supported the working class people.
The Democratic Party has changed so radically that I don’t even recognize the values it once had. Now the Democratic Party has taken a big step toward full-blown socialism, along with the economic dysfunction and social strife. They are demanding the Green New Deal, socialized medicine, abortion on demand, open borders, abolishing the Electoral College, packing the Supreme Court, and an end to free speech.
Do I like everything that President Trump says and does? Absolutely not. However, despite the things that I do not agree with him about, he has done more good for our country in the last four years than any other president has.
I happen to love our country and want to preserve our values. I will not blindly vote for Democrats simply because I have done that all of my life. If you look at which direction the Democratic Party is going, it certainly is not for the benefit of working people. Your taxes will be raised sky high and the illegal immigrants will get all of the free stuff and you will be paying for it.
If you find that what I am saying is untrue, please look at the Democratic platform. From where they stood years ago, they have taken a drastic radical turn. All I am asking is that you consider the facts. On Nov. 3, I will be voting for my country.
— Gail Henneman, Terre Haute
Even Republicans grapple with Trump
Janet Wood states the Democrats used to be the party of the working man. Maybe so, before the jobs went to foreign countries. Now the Republican Party is run by the billionaires. Trump promises to remove Social Security and Medicare if re-elected. Are these what you are calling socialism? What next? Government pensions and railroad retirement to further lower taxes on the rich?
Donald Trump is removing mailboxes, and slowing the mail because he is afraid to let people vote. Now veterans, whose only medical care is the VA, can’t get their medications on time. Trump’s fighting in court to remove Obamacare from 25 million Americans while we all fight the pandemic that he caused to be worse.
Trump had people shot with rubber bullets and tear gas so he could pose for a picture in front of a church he never had been in holding a Bible upside down and backwards. He’s embraced QAnon, a preposterous conspiracy theory group and even Fox News is distancing from him.
So, what do you want now, the divider-in-chief Trump, who has destroyed the Republican Party? Many of the Republican leaders now openly support Biden. Others write books condemning Trump, whose base is the “very fine” ugly fascists that he champions.
Indiana, which in my lifetime went from 13 electoral votes to 11, is still losing population under incompetent Trump. If you want people to vote for Trump, then why don’t you say so? Are you ashamed?
— John Garner, Terre Haute
